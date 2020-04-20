Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 04:41:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation

 
 
20/04/2020    20:26 GMT+7

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Thousands of young people gave up their studies to march to the frontlines with the belief that victory was at hand.

In 1970, when the fight against the Americans in the south stepped into a fiercer period, the liberation forces in southern frontlines needed more troops. The north published a mass national conscription order, encouraging young people including students to join the liberation army.

More than 10,000 students in the north stopped their studies to go to battle in the south between 1970 and 1972.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Students from Hanoi National University say goodbye to their families, friends and teachers to depart for the southern battle in 1971. VNA/VNS File Photo

Many of them were in their first year while others had nearly graduated; some even were preparing for further study overseas.

The busiest army recruitment period was in 1971 when thousands of students joined right at the start of the new academic year.

The army joining ceremony held on September 6, 1971, took place in the yards of many universities. Young students were seen off by their friends and teachers. Most of them looked quite young with joy in their faces wearing white shirts.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
People join a farewell ceremony for young people in Dong Da District, Hanoi on August 9, 1964. VNA/VNS Photo Van Luong

All the newly-recruited students were sent to camps to be trained for war. During the training period, every night, each new soldier had to carry 20kg of soil in a bamboo basket to march and run for endurance training.

At the end of their training, the students were divided into suitable units like students from University of Science and Technology were sent to the artillery force and signal corps, medical students to military medical service, mining and geology students to engineering corps and economics students to the infantry.

Yet most of the students were assigned to fighting units like Regiments 95, 101 and 18 of Divisions 325, 338 and 308, which fought in Binh-Tri-Thien battlefield in the central region.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
A farewell ceremony to young Hanoian people, who volunteered to join the army to fight against American aggressors in the south, in Hanoi Opera House on July 11, 1969. VNA File Photo

In early 1972, a train full of newly recruited soldiers, most of whom were students, departed from Kep Station (in the northern province of Bac Giang) to Vinh Station (in the central province of Nghe An). From Nghe An, they marched on foot to battle.

“When the train passed Hang Co Station (today’s Hanoi Station), many letters were dropped from the train to the roads,” recalled Nguyen Duc Thuan, a student from the College of Teachers.

On the envelope, there were words like: “Please if anyone picks up this letter, send it to house No…”, or “Wish for a return date”, “My beloved Hanoi”, or simply “Marching to B battle, date…” [to southern battle fields].

“The white letters covered the whole road at that time," Thuan recalled.

In their backpacks, besides personal items, many students did not forget to take along some books and notebooks as diaries.

Along the road, many of them sent letters back home to families, teachers and friends. When they had brief moments of respite from their duties, they wrote in their diaries.

The fierceness of the war is reflected in their diaries, like in a poem by martyr Nguyen Van Thac, a student from the National University, sent to his girlfriend Nhu Anh. The poem reads:

“Đêm trắng trong là đêm của em
Đêm thành phố và sao trời lẫn lộn
Đêm của anh xếp kín đầy bom đạn
Pháo sáng chập chờn trộn trạo với sao sa…”

 

(Peaceful night is yours

City night with stars twinkling

Mine is full of bomb and ammunition

Flares mingle with stars)

Inspiration for today’s youth

The students appeared in various fierce battles, from Quang Tri Ancient Citadel to East Southern battle, joining in liberating Buon Ma Thuot and marching to Sai Gon for the final victory on April 30, 1975.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Tanks and infantry of Army Corps 2 pass a river towards Sai Gon. VNA/VNS File Photo 

Many of them became heroes of the People’s Armed Forces like Vu Xuan Thieu, Tran Thanh Hai (from University of Science and Technology), Bui Ngoc Duong (University of Civil Construction), and Vuong Dinh Cung (University of Agriculture).

Five years after the country mobilised students to join the army, among the 10,000 that signed up, more than half lost their lives. Some died in the south, some in Laos but the greatest losses were seen in the 81-day campaign protecting Quang Tri Ancient Citadel in 1972.

Some of them lost their lives at the entrance of Sai Gon such as martyr Nguyen Van Tu (University of Science and Technology), at 10am on April 30, 1975, just two hours ahead of victory.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Soldiers from Commando (Special Forces) Brigade 316 pose for a photo after the fight to protect Rach Chiec Bridge – a strategic bridge on Bien Hoa Highway, facilitating Vietnamese troop to march to Sai Gon. The fight at the bridge on April 27 and 28, 1975 has been considered as the last fierce fight of the historical Ho Chi Minh Campaign. VNA/VNS Photo Quang Thanh

After reunification, the students who survived the war went back to their studies, but many of them were physically, mentally and emotionally scarred for life.

Many became scientists, professors at universities, army leaders, and writers. Their generation has become a bridge linking the past and present.

“The Motherland highly appreciated generations of teachers and students giving up pens to join the army to make contributions to the nation’s victory,” wrote late General Vo Nguyen Giap.

“Their patriotism will remain a flame brightening all generations of Vietnamese youth in the cause of developing the country, to make the country a wealthy, peaceful and happy nation.” VNS

By Thu Hanh

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

Ho Chi Minh City marks Reunification Day with fireworks

Ho Chi Minh City marks Reunification Day with fireworks

Firework displays took place in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of April 30 to mark the 44th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.  

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

 
 

Other News

.
Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

Solar power to boom after Decision 13
Solar power to boom after Decision 13
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg on encouraging mechanisms for solar power development in Vietnam sets the deadline of December 31 for solar systems of any scale to attain a certificate of delivery and enjoy the feed-in tariff 2 (FiT2) rate, 

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

When children turn into adults they have many important decisions to make that will shape their entire life.

The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

The light in the lab of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) hasn’t been off for a second since March 6.

COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

As the global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses the two million milestone, Vietnam has started to receive international accolades for its all-out efforts that have managed to keep its tally considerably low given its close proximity to China.

Architect graduate looks small to go big
Architect graduate looks small to go big
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

While studying at university to become an architect, Ha An, owner and chief creative figure of the Hanoi-based Veene Studio, probably dreamed of designing grand houses and epic constructions.

Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
Expat brings people together while keeping a distance
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

As social distancing continues to take its toll on residents obliging by the rules, one expat English teacher has decided to use the time to good effect.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  16/04/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
FEATUREicon  15/04/2020 

The local literature scene has become more vibrant now that an 11-year-old student has published his fictional novel Người Sao Chổi (Comet Man).

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

Women with strong wills
Women with strong wills
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Nguyen Anh Vo, CEO of Nấm Xanh (Green Mushroom) Farm, has applied his school knowledge to find a stable consumption market. 

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Changes in the global supply chain are taking place due to the virus outbreak, prompting a mounting number of foreign manufacturers to speed up their relocation from China to neighbouring countries including Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 