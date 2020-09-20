Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/09/2020 13:06:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple

29/09/2020    12:00 GMT+7

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ

A day in the woods starts with breakfast, coffee, reading book, then going to the garden to work.

That is a typical morning of Thanh An and My Thuan since they moved into the forest nearly 2 years ago.

Several years ago, An was a real estate agent, while Thuan was a marketing officer. Like other young people living in Saigon, they went out for coffee or drink with friends almost every day. They never cooked at home and their day used to end at 11-12 pm.

Then one day, they wondered: "Is that my life?"

Both thought of escaping from their comfort zones.

For a long time, Thuan told An about his dream of having a garden of flowers and fruit trees and going to the rural to become a farmer and his idea was warmly support by his wife. An's mother - a businesswoman who always encouraged her son to do business to get rich – was worried about her son’s proposal. The biggest worry was whether her son and his wife, both were only 23 at that time, were able to realize their dream. Before giving money for Thuan to buy land, she asked the couple to sign an agreement.

With investment from the mother, the couple traveled everywhere to find a suitable plot of land. Initially, the couple wanted to find a plot of land in Lam Dong province but they could afford to buy it. They moved to Dak Nong where land prices were lower. After a hard, long time trying to find an appropriate plot of land, they finally found a plot of 10 hectares of land, which included a wooden house next to a small lake. Thuan knew that he belonged to this place immediately when he saw pictures of the land.

“Actually, we decided to buy it for the house and the lake, not thinking about other important factors. It was also because of that wooden house and lake, that we decided to settle down here. At the beginning, we only planned to buy land to build a farm for business,” Thuan said.

Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ

The house of Thuan and An.

Only 3-4 days after seeing the first pictures of the land, Thuan and An met the land owner to buy the land. But they began to worry about the new life in the remote area.

A month later, the young couple began trialing their life in the forest. Thuan left her luxurious dresses in Saigon to take several simple outfits and her dog to the new house.

The first night sleeping in the wooden house was indeed a memorable night. "It was about 12 degrees Celsius. We only had a thin blanket, lying on the floor. We had no electricity and water so we could not even have a bath," Thuan recalled.

During their first days without electricity and water, they had to use candles and installed plastic pipes to lead water from woodland edge to the house. It was very often to see snakes and scorpions on the house.

“Telephone and 3G signals here is very fluttering. Sometimes I had to travel 4km to the commune center to make phone calls,” An said.

Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ

Labor has turned An – a “playboy” - into a grown man.

Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ

Thuan and An spend 4-5 hours a day working in the garden.

Three months after moving to the forest, An's mother came to visit them from Ho Chi Minh City. Seeing such scenes, she burst into tears and asked her children to return home. But she did not know that, at that time, Thuan and An already felt "happy" with their new life.

If Thuan was born into a rural family, An is a true 'son' of Saigon. From a fumbling guy, who could not do any housework, now he can split firewood, cook, do other housework and even farm works.

After nearly 2 years working hard as true farmers, the young people currently have 2 hectares of macadamia, 1 hectare of coffee, 1 hectares of fruit trees and they are going to have 1 hectare medicinal plants.

They did not use chemicals or pesticides so the productivity is not high but their products are true organic. “Each day we do gardening for about 4-5 hours. The rest time we read, talk and do other works together,” Thuan said.

In addition to income-generating trees, the couple also planted forest trees, in the hope for having a multi-layer canopy environment that is good for the ecosystem in the future.

Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ

This is the area planned for medicinal plants.

 

Since settling dơn in the forest, Thuan and An's life has changed completely. Their skin is darker and they get thinner, but they are also stronger. “We go to bed very early, at 8-9 pm and get up early in the morning, then have breakfast, drink coffee, and read a book. I live in a slower and more peaceful pace. I have deeper thought of life. But what I feel most deeply is the understanding my parents’ hardships,” An said.

An tried to persuade his mother to live with him and his wife in the forest. At first, An's mother was not interested in the idea and she only visited the couple and stayed for a few days with them whenever she had free time. Recently, she bought a plot of land nearby, and was planning to settle down here soon.

“After a while, I realized that we can't live alone forever like this. We need neighbors, Thuan said. The couple are dreaming about having like-minded people who share the same viewpoint with them to move to this land to build a community together. “In the future, we can even welcome tourists who want to experience authentic forest life,” she said.

Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ

After many difficulties in the first days, the couple are enjoying a peaceful life.

Thuan said at the end of this year, they will have the first neighbors – a family with two children.

“We don't worry about education, healthcare or facilities. The children here can still go to school. The school is 4km away. Kids can study online. There are many online courses available, just with Internet connection. The greatest thing is that our children will be able to live in harmony with nature with wonderful memories. The only thing we worry about is that they need friends to communicate to,” Thuan said.

With their new neighbors, Thuan’s worry will be solved.

Thuan said there are many young people who like a natural lifestyle and they can leave the streets to go to the forest or the rural area to live. “Maybe that life is not as beautiful and sparkling as you can see in the press or social networks. But give it a try. Since we are young, we are allowed to make mistake. If it's wrong, we'll do it again".

Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ

The couple held a small wedding in August.

Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ
Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ
Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ
Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ
Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ
Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ
Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ

They now have five dogs.

Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ
Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ
Cuộc sống giữa rừng sâu của 'công tử' Sài Gòn và vợ

The peaceful life of the young couple.

Nguyen Thao

The Saigonese who owns the world’s rarest ancient Japanese pottery collection

The Saigonese who owns the world’s rarest ancient Japanese pottery collection

Dao Tran Quoc Chuong, born 1974, living in District 6 in HCM City, has surprised antiques collectors in Vietnam with his invaluable collection of ancient Japanese pottery, which cannot be measured in cash.

Young man pours passion into eco-friendly bags

Young man pours passion into eco-friendly bags

A Vietnamese entrepreneur is promoting Vietnamese handicraft products by using traditional material like sedge, rattan, bamboo and wood to make environmentally-friendly bags.

 
 

Other News

.
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

How can Vietnam attract talented people?
How can Vietnam attract talented people?
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Thu Duc is expected to be the ‘nucleus’ of HCM City’s implementation of a smart, knowledge-based city, according to Director of HCM City Planning and Architecture Department Nguyen Thanh Nha.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 