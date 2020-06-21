Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 10:25:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline

 
 
21/06/2020    21:49 GMT+7

Journalism can be a very dangerous job, especially for war correspondents who often put their own lives on the line as they report the news.

Veteran journalist Dang Minh Phuong knows this only too well.

A journalist for more than 60 years including 11 years reporting on the American War, Phuong is no stranger to danger.

“They are the things we confronted every day, battle after battle,” said Phuong, who at the age of 92 is one of the oldest war correspondents still alive in Vietnam.

“As we were at the battlefront, we were always expecting that we may die anytime. Everyone was preparing for the worst.”

'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
Dang Minh Phuong (left) when he worked as a reporter for Cờ giải phóng (Liberation Flag) newspaper during the Resistance War against America. — Photo courtesy of Dang Minh Phuong

Phuong joined Vietnam’s revolutionary press in 1950 as a reporter for the south-central region’s Cứu Quốc (Save the Nation) newspaper. He later worked for Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper in Hanoi in 1955 after moving to the north the same year.

In 1966, as the war against America entered an intense phase, he was dispatched to work for Cờ giải phóng (Liberation Flag) newspaper inside the Zone V battlefields which covered a vast region from central Quang Tri to Gia Lai Province which was one of the fiercest battlefronts at that time.

Spending more than 10 years embedding himself with soldiers, enduring bombings and raids as a daily occurrence, Phuong said it was luck, sometimes a miracle, that helped him survive.

It was late 1967 when Phuong’s team,  comprised of reporters from different press units, received orders to move their base from Tra My in Quang Nam Province to an area near Da Nang to prepare for reporting on the General Offensive and Uprising of Tet Mau Than 1968 (widely known as the Tet Offensive).

“Our group of six/seven reporters went to a village in the mountainous area of Quang Nam Province which supported liberation forces. We took a rest at a house in the village,” he recalled.

“We, three or four reporters were hanging hammocks here and there to lie down. My two hammock poles were very close to each other, so the hammock sagged down and it was hard to lie on but I was used to it.

“When I was just about to sleep, around 10pm, an artillery shell shot from Nong Son military station dropped right in the yard of the house.

“My hammock had two ends torn apart due to the pieces from the artillery shell. If at that time I had laid down straight like this then it would have injured both my head and legs. I was very, very lucky.” 

'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
Phuong visits his 'lucky' hammock now being displayed at the Vietnam Press Museum. — VNS Photo Paul Kennedy


 

Since surviving that near-death experience, Phuong regards that small piece of cloth as his good luck charm.

He stitched the torn-apart pieces together and kept the hammock through every journey of his life.

 

He added: “In 1973, I was provided with a new hammock but I didn’t want to leave the old one.

“So I gave the new one to two female colleagues and continued to use the old one until 1975 when the war ended and had kept it by my side for many years.” 

'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
Vietnam Press Museum, opened on Friday, honours the contributions of generations of Vietnamese journalists. — VNS Photo Paul Kennedy

Now, 45 years after the war, his beloved memento has become part of history. It is being displayed in the newly-opened Vietnam Press Museum to highlight the sacrifice and bravery of generations of Vietnamese journalists, something Phuong has never imagined of before.

“I never thought my story would have been recorded in a museum or written in an article,” Phuong said in a recent visit to the museum.

“But unexpectedly, our country was unified and then there is a press museum.”

“Also, there are mementos of other brothers and sisters. They are gathered in such a luxurious place and displayed to the general public.

“This is so good. This is an honour.”

Phuong hopes his story which he feels is insignificant compared to many others’, will help future generations understand more about the war and the work of journalists for the unification and independence of the nation.

He added: “My contribution was nothing compared to that of many other journalists. Many have lost their lives.

“Going to the battlefront was a task everyone in my generation felt responsible for. Of course, we all want to live but even if we die, we will just accept it.

“It was an honour for us, so many voluntarily registered to go many times.

“I didn’t choose to be a journalist. It was a task I was assigned to by the State and the Party. But I am happy that I worked side by side with other brothers and sisters to contribute our little efforts to the nation, the people and the society.”  VNS

All about Vietnamese journalism

The Vietnam Press Museum opened on Friday in Hanoi, honouring the contributions of generations of Vietnamese journalists since the early days of the Vietnamese press until now.

On display are more than 700 exhibits and documents, among more than 20,000 in the museum’s collection, depicting life and work of generations of Vietnamese journalists, especially during wartime.

Tran Thi Kim Hoa, the museum’s director said: “What is most special about this museum is the mementoes which are associated with generations of journalists, such as manuscripts, autographs, press works, newspapers that were born in different periods and involved blood, sweat and tears of many generations of journalists.

“This is also a place to educate the next generations of journalists and people about the courage and indomitable spirit of Vietnamese journalists."

The museum opens from 8am to 5pm at E2 Duong Dinh Nghe Road, Cau Giay District.

Hoa hopes it is not only a memorial house to journalists but also a place of attraction for the general public and foreign visitors.

 Vu Thu Ha

Vietnam Press Museum opened in Hanoi

Vietnam Press Museum opened in Hanoi

The Vietnam Press Museum has opened in Hanoi to mark the 95th Vietnamese Press Day (June 21).

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
FEATUREicon  20/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

Resources that need conserving
Resources that need conserving
FEATUREicon  18/06/2020 

Statistics show that the electricity demand is growing at a rate three times higher than that of the electricity output supplied to the market. 

Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
FEATUREicon  16/06/2020 

If you like to dive into reefs, kayak in bays, hire a motorbike to explore, or just lounge on a beach, Phu Quoc Island is what you are looking for.

Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
FEATUREicon  12/06/2020 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

When heat becomes a source of energy
When heat becomes a source of energy
FEATUREicon  11/06/2020 

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
FEATUREicon  09/06/2020 

It’s sunrise on the Cham Islands. Members of the local land crab cooperative rush home with baskets full of crabs after a night hunting in the hilly forest. 

From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poise
From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poise
FEATUREicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam’s early efforts to weather the COVID-19 storm have helped its economy to reopen much sooner than others, with many sectors that have suffered badly from the outbreak – from retail to finance –now recovering with poise.    

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
FEATUREicon  05/06/2020 

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Chance of a lifetime
Chance of a lifetime
FEATUREicon  08/06/2020 

Would the movement of the international capital flow together with the re-arrangement of the global supply chain since the start of the Sino-U.S. trade war and especially under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic 

Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
FEATUREicon  04/06/2020 

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  02/06/2020 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

An initiative of national strategic importance
An initiative of national strategic importance
FEATUREicon  01/06/2020 

HCMC authorities put forward a proposal to develop the Eastern Creative City during a working session with the Prime Minister early this month. 

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a "new normal" state after it reopened the economy in late April.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Despite the best scenario, the consequences that the invisible Covid-19 enemy has caused to nations and international relations are severe, which will affect the world decades later.

Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
FEATUREicon  27/05/2020 

With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Vietnam, the country now seeks to breathe life back into its tourism industry.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 