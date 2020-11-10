Minister: income of many households to double or triple thanks to digital transformation

Members of a cooperative in a commune in Bac Kan, after using digital technology to advertise products, have seen incomes increase from VND1-1.5 million to VND3.5 million a month.

At a Q&A session on November 9, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung answered questions about digital transformation.

MIC Ministser Nguyen Manh Hung answers the questions

Smartphones will be affordable

“Which solutions will MIC apply to help ethnic minority people access benefits from national digital transformation? What will you do to prevent ethnic minority people from being left behind in the revolution?” was the question from Luu Van Duc, a National Assembly Deputy from Dak Lak.

Hung said that in the national plan on digital transformation approved by the government, digital transformation for remote areas is considered a priority task.

Higher efficiency will occur in the most difficult areas. Therefore, digital transformation should start in these areas.

Regarding telecom infrastructure, MIC has decided that 3G and 4G coverage must reach all remote areas so that people can access the internet.

Regarding electronic payment infrastructure, in 2020 the Prime Minister and State Bank of Vietnam will launch mobile money in a pilot program. With mobile money, people in remote areas will be able to make e-payments without bank accounts.

A problem exists that people in remotes areas don’t have smartphones. However, the problem will be settled thanks to a cooperation program between network operators and mobile manufacturers which will allow manufacturers to make smartphone products with reasonable selling prices of VND600,000-700,000.

Hung emphasized that implementing digital transformation in mountainous areas should be a priority in education. Online education will help students in remote areas access high-quality lectures and the best teachers.

Digital transformation will also be helpful in the healthcare sector. In difficult areas where there are few doctors, remote examination and treatment system will help treat people. In business, digital transformation will help farmers sell bananas and oranges more easily.

Smart communes in remote areas have been set up in a pilot program initiated by MIC. The pilot program is expected to be reviewed by the end of the year before it is applied on a larger scale.

Measurable things will be manageable

Cam Thi Man, a National Assembly’s Deputy from Thanh Hoa, raised a question: “The Prime Minister in June 2020 approved the national digital transformation plan. Could you please talk about the MIC’s state management responsibility and its action plan to ensure the effective implementation of the program?”

Hung replied that MIC immediately set to work after the plan approval. There are three things that need to be done first and quickly – planning, heightening the awareness of people, and creating platforms for digital transformation.

Regarding planning, Hung said the ministry has set a frame based on which ministries, branches and local authorities will build up digital transformation plans of their own.

To date, 20 ministries, branches and localities have issued their digital transformation programs.

Regarding the heightening of people’s awareness, the ministry has instructed press agencies to set up a column on digital transformation and publish manuals on this issue under the form of Q&A.

Hung believes that one of the best ways to help heighten people’s awareness of digital transformation is implementing transformation in some communes in a pilot program. When people can see success in the communes, they will understand the benefits that transformation can bring.

The pilot digital transformation has been implemented in over 10 communes, mostly in mountainous areas. In a commune in Bac Kan, when using digital technology to advertise products on marketplaces, the income of people in a cooperative increased from VND1-1.5 million to VND3-3.5 million a month.

In Yen Mo, Ninh Binh, the distant healthcare software which helps examine and treat people from a distance, has helped people save travel time and access doctors nationwide.

According to the minister, one of the breakthrough solutions to speed up digital transformation and reduce costs is developing ‘Make in Vietnam’ digital platforms. When one platform is set up, millions of people and thousands of businesses will be able to undergo digital transformation.

MIC has encouraged technology firms to develop digital platforms for the country’s digital transformation. The ministry organizes launching ceremonies for Make in Vietnam platforms every Friday. More than 30 platforms have been introduced so far.

In order to help agencies, businesses and the public know if they are following the right track when going digitized, MIC has launched a set of criteria for digital transformation.

“We will measure and announce the digital transformation rankings of localities and ministries. The things which can be measured will be manageable and motivating,” he said.

Answering questions related to the code of conduct on social networks, Hung said MIC submitted to the Prime Minister a draft of code of conduct on cyber mspace last April.

“The code of conduct on cyberspace will be signed in 2020,” Hung said, adding that the protection of children has been integrated in the code of conducts. Users and service providers must comply with Vietnamese laws and respect legal rights and benefits, including children’s rights.

Thu Hang - Tran Thuong

