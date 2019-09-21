Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 10:54:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term

 
 
14/04/2020    09:50 GMT+7

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term

Since COVID-19 broke out, many firms have shifted to manufacturing medical face masks

Since the virus outbreak, masks have become the most sought-after protective gear, in addition to disinfectants and protective overalls. The pandemic drew about 3,000 more enterprises on board to produce masks, many of which have been operating outside the textile and garment sector. Chinese electric car maker BYD Co., backed by Warren Buffett, said it became the world’s largest face mask maker after starting production less than a month ago. 

According to Xinhua, BYD repurposed its 1,500-square-metre electronic production factory in the Baolong Industrial Garden in the southern metropolis of Shenzhen, Guangdong province for packaging and examining masks with more than 600 workers and 100 production lines. 

Li Wei, BYD president, said the corporation decided to produce masks by itself as it was under pressure to resume work and the demand for masks has been soaring. The company has 250,000 employees, and if it prepares two masks for each, they would need 500,000 masks a day. Also, Shenzhen has more than 20 million people, who would need more than 40 million masks.

With the new production lines, BYD can make five million masks and 300,000 bottles of disinfectant a day, making the company become the biggest mask manufacturers in the world. 

SAIC-GM-Wuling, General Motors’ light-vehicle joint venture with SAIC, has also been quick to jump on the bandwagon. It is the first auto manufacturer to build machines to produce face masks, helping China to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Along with face masks, it manufactures additional machines to ramp up its output of other protective gear, the representative of the company said on social media.

Some companies in Hong Kong (China) such as New World Development Co., Ltd. and the owner of Hong Kong Television Network Mall have also stepped into the game, frustrated by the breakdown in the supply chain in China after various lockdown measures crippled the logistics sector.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Honeywell International Inc.has been taking pro-active steps to expand manufacturing of N95 face masks at its Smithfield, Rhode Island facility and will deliver masks to the US Department of Health and Human Services to boost the US stockpile. This move will support the US government’s efforts to protect people with the use of personal protective equipment.

Quality concerns

Despite being introduced as anti-virus protective gear, many of the major products in the market do not meet the medical face mask standards published by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health. Specifically, each medical face mask has to contain a bacterial filtration layer that is not manufactured in Vietnam.

According to Nguyen Huu Phuc, general director of a local face mask manufacturer Como Ltd., truly medical face masks are scarce in Vietnam as there is no local capability to produce these layers. However, the items consisting of two simple layers of cotton that are in abundance in the market cannot prevent virus infection as advertised.

Indeed, face mask production lines in China are also struggling with the same quality problem. With the great leap in demand for the products due to the COVID-19, since February, the country has been producing 200 million products a day. However, not even this capacity can meet local demand and global orders.

Factories that once made shoes, iPhones, and cars have shifted to making face masks. Machines that once churned out fabric materials are now producing materials for masks. Currently, of the hundreds of millions of masks the country makes a day, only 600,000 are N95 standard, according to the National Development and Reform Commission of China. The nation’s authorities have been constantly licensing dozens of factories to accelerate production.

However, the efforts of the Chinese government seem to be hopeless as the supply of bacterial filtration layers or melt-blown fabric is falling short, just like in Vietnam. The machine that creates this fabric melts down plastic material and blows it out in strands, like cotton candy, into flat sheets of melt-blown fabric for face masks and other filtration products. A similar line of machines can create a related kind of fabric, called spun-bond fabric, also used in face masks and medical protection suits worn by healthcare workers, according to newswire NPR.

 

Chinese companies produce nearly three million tonnes of non-woven fabric a year, according to the China Nonwovens and Industrial Textiles Association. Less than a single per cent of that is melt-blown fabric.

Far from sustainable investment

From previous outbreaks like SARS in 2002, H1N1 in 2009, and Ebola in 2014, it can be seen that the average timeline for an epidemic to blow over is one or two years. The COVID-19 outbreak may have a similar duration. Thus, such great investments in face mask manufacturing lines may not be wise for investors.

There are also concerns about a possible oversupply situation. The Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that local textile companies will offer about 30 million face masks to the market in the middle of April. China also makes about 200 million items a day, according to NPR.

Along with textile and garment firms, electronic giants like Japan-based Sharp and China-based Foxconn are also pursuing plans to develop large-scale production lines for medical face masks. Sharp will refurbish one of its television factories to manufacture 500,000 items a day, while Foxconn has committed to producing 2 million face masks every day.

Consequently, as major companies shift their business and the epidemic may only last for one or two years, the question to answer is how the world will deal with the tremendous surplus of face masks after the crisis. 

More seriously, most products in the market are single-use and made from polypropylene – and each mask is wrapped in plastic. This also poses significant environmental issues.

According to Austria-based textile company Leizing Group, global garment output in 2015 reached 95.6 million tonnes of goods that cost about 2 trillion gallons of water and 145 million tonnes of coal. 

The textile and garments industry is supposedly one of the most polluting industries as it demands copious amounts of water, energy, and chemicals to produce fabrics. Moreover, manufacturing activities also release wastewater, gaseous waste, and solid waste.

As the epidemic keeps spreading and major antiviral face masks have yet to qualified the standard, pouring capital into manufacturing masks could do more harm than good. Hence, investment in face mask production is far from sustainable. VIR

Van Anh

Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m

Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m

Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company’s director Than Duc Viet said  

Garment firms shift to produce antibacterial masks to meet demand

Garment firms shift to produce antibacterial masks to meet demand

Amid the coronavirus epidemic, many textile businesses in Vietnam have shifted to producing antibacterial masks to serve market demand.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

Changes in the global supply chain are taking place due to the virus outbreak, prompting a mounting number of foreign manufacturers to speed up their relocation from China to neighbouring countries including Vietnam.

Invigorating investors with PPP draft
Invigorating investors with PPP draft
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has released the latest draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships in a move to make a fresh shift towards a specific and consolidated framework for bankable projects.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Women can realise the dream to fly
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

Meeting Ha Thu Huong, very few people would think the pretty woman with a gentle voice is the co-pilot on a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321. Her energetic style and friendly manner both add to the equation.

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
FEATUREicon  12/04/2020 

If you spend the morning exercising in Tao Dan Park in the centre of HCM City, you may come across an unusual yet inspiring sight: a fit Vietnamese man with one leg practising martial arts. 

V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

During its 20-year history, some top strikers have graced the V.League 1 with their talents, with many going on to win the Golden Boot.

Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi bounces back and forth, landing punches at will. She bobs and weaves to avoid her opponent, and then finishes up with running and skipping.

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Many people in the central province of Quang Tri may know Truong Dinh Dung as a charitable man, but they may not know he's also an accomplished artist.

Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking football off our screens, what better time for a reminder of some of his best pieces of genius?

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  07/04/2020 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Since it started in 2012, six singers have won the top prize in the reality TV show, The Voice of Vietnam. Do you have a favourite winner? Here’s a recap of all the successful singers since the show started.

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

Global pharma groups push on with operations
Global pharma groups push on with operations
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

K’Liêm couldn’t sleep when he heard his poor family would be getting a new house.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  02/04/2020 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

Hanoi is eerily quiet these days as most shops and stores have closed after restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 