12/10/2020 12:06:39 (GMT +7)
SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money

12/10/2020    11:00 GMT+7

Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.

In 2018, Vinafood 2 was equitized with the state holding 51.43 percent of charter capital, and the strategic shareholder T&T Group holding 25 percent and other shareholders 23.57 percent.

Vinafood 2 had been incurring loss until equitization. The situation did not become better after equitization despite the presence of the strategic investor. The corporation took a loss of VND43 billion in Q2 2020. By the end of H1, Vinafood 2 had incurred z loss of VND160 billion, raising the accumulative loss to VND2.188 trillion.

Explaining the unsatisfactory business result, VInafood 2 attributed it to changes in rice import policies of the countries that are Vinafood 2 clients.

The countries haf set up more barriers to protect domestic production. Besides, the government’s decision on stopping rice exports for a certain time led to aa drop in exports.

Meanwhile, experts, when commenting about Vinafood 2’s operation after the equitization, said the corporation is like ‘old wine in a new bottle’, i.e. though Vinafood 2 has been equitized and operating as a joint stock company, it is still has a high state ownership ratio.

With the high ownership ratio, the state, as the biggest shareholder, is still holding the decision-making power. This explains why there have been no changes in corporate governance.

The experts warned that if the governance mechanism doesn’t change, the corporation will continue taking a loss, which could cause the state and shareholders to lose their capital.

Song Hong JSC is another equitized enterprise. A report from the Ministry of Construction showed that the enterprise, equitized in 2010, has been going downhill in the last few years.

The enterprise reported the loss of VND67 billion in 2019 and the accumulative loss of VND958 billion. Its stockholder equity was minus (-) VND651 billion at the end of 2019.

In 2018, the holding company of Song Hong JSC had revenue of VND213 billion, but its cost was high at VND589 billion, so it took a loss of VND376 billion.

The government’s report to the National Assembly in late 2019 named a lot of unprofitable equitized enterprises. Vinafood 2 incurred the loss of VND1.488 trillion, Song Hong JSC VND387 billion, and Vinaincon VND313 billion.

The government believes that the high state ownership ratio make enterprises less attractive in the eyes of investors. It also makes it difficult to change corporate governance, thus affecting enterprises’ production and business performance.

An expert commented that one of the aims of equitization is to improve production and business, but if the state still holds the controlling stake, this is impossible.

If problems still exist, not only will enterprises suffer, but the whole economy will also be affected. In the case of Vinafood 2, for example, as the big rice trader met difficulties, this affected rice production, exports, farmers’ lives and the nation’s food security.

Equitization delays

In the World Bank’s Doing Business 2019, Vietnam’s investor protection index saw improvement, but it was still far lower than that of other regional countries. Indonesia ranks 51st, Thailand 15th, Singapore 7th, Malaysia 2nd, and Vietnam 89th.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), in its draft SOE governance plan, commented that the agencies representing enterprises’ owners still don’t pay appropriate attention to the protection of minority shareholders, which can be seen in the lack of specific regulations on the methods and tools to implement equal treatment to minority shareholders in the SOEs they are assigned to manage, except the state’s general regulations.

According to the ministry, the shift from 100 percent state owned enterprises into joint stock companies gives good conditions to apply corporate governance standards.

However, equitization has been going slowly, which is partially attributed to the weak determination to implement equitization plans.

When facing problems in enterprise appraisal, debt settlement or land use rights, officials dare not make decisions themselves, but consult with other agencies, which takes a lot of time.

“The concern of the officials is so serious that they will accept criticism on being slow in making decisions, rather than make decisions without consultation with relevant agencies,” an expert said.

Meanwhile, the current regulations on disciplining the leaders for slowing down enterprise equitization are still not clear.

Ngo Tri Long, former director of the Institute for Market and Price Research, warned that if the state doesn’t have a specific mechanism to solve the existing problems to speed up divestment, it will incur bigger losses.

He went on to say that the tardiness in equitizing enterprises will lead to the feeling of insecurity of the leadership and workers, thus directly affecting business efficiency.

If Vinafood 2, Song Hong and other enterprises cannot solve their problems soon, not only their strategic shareholders but the state and thousands of workers will also suffer. 

Luong Bang

As the Government is focusing on accelerating the privatisation and divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs), attracting foreign investment is important to the success of the progress,

The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

 
 

FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

In 1993, despite many dificulties, Vietnam decided to choose GSM (The Global System for Mobile Communication) technology for a mobile network. It was one of a few countries pioneering 2G.

FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

As the global production network has been seriously disrupted, now is the time for Vietnam to reposition itself in the supply chain.

FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

More than 30 years ago, when the country fell into a crisis, it was the strong innovative mindset that brought the postal industry to succeed in establishing digital transformation.

FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/10/2020 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam is setting specific economic timelines and targets with a desire to become a high-income country - something not many countries can do. How should that aspiration be energized?

FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

Commercial banks could become technology firms by cooperating with technology firms, including telcos, to create a new growth space.

FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

Da Nang has caught the attention of Japanese ICT firms thanks to its favorable investment environment.

FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

From Umbala to 360Live, Vietnam’s technology platforms have failed to compete with foreign rivals such as Tik Tok and Bigo Live.

FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

People are installing up to 10 e-wallets on their smartphones, but are only using them during sale promotion programs.

FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

When appointed as a professor, Prof Ngo Bao Chau, the Fields medalist, thought he would be in more comfortable circumstances. 

FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

FEATUREicon  04/10/2020 

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

In any national branding strategy, we cannot ignore intellectual property (IP), an effective tool to maintain a positive national image.

FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

