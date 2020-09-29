The street that sells "magic medicine" in Saigon

Chau Van Liem Street in District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has become a place where aphrodisiacs are sold illegally.

The stall of a 50-year-old woman named L (Photo: Nguyen Son).

These products are provided at small cigarette stalls along the road, which also offer sexual aid products.

The sellers sit on the sidewalk in a long line, each equipped with a small glass box. Such glass boxes are less than a hundred meters from each other.

The sellers of sexual enhancement drugs who disguise themselves as cigarette traders are ready to provide buyers dozens of varieties of medicines at different prices.

A VietNamNet reporter visited the stall of a 50-year-old woman named L to ask for female aphrodisiacs. The woman was not surprised at the request at all. She said she could provide anything that the customer needed.

As the reporter asked to see goods before paying, the woman took a plastic bag from the glass box, which had several small packs inside. She showed the reporter several packs, saying that these are female sex drugs imported from Thailand. The price was VND300,000/pack ($14).

While the reporter was examining the product, the woman opened the glass box again to take out another plastic bag that contained what she called a female arousal drug originating from Japan. This product cost VND500,000 a bottle.

She also said that she had female sex pills from the US, China ... with prices ranging from VND100,000 to VND500,000 a bottle. She claimed to be able to provide buyers with large volumes of these items and was willing to deliver them to door for free.

Leaving the stall, the reporter stopped at the “stall” of a woman of around 40 years old. Unlike the previous woman, she seemed to be reserved and wary of strangers. She was in no hurry to admit selling female sex pills until the reporter asked for the third time. This woman also said that she sold many kinds of sex drugs of different origin and prices.

Pointing towards her glass box, she said: “Depending on the quantity, the prices of medicines are different. For example, this box of 12 bottles is sold for VND120,000 a box. I do not sell a single bottle."

After introducing this "popular, cheap" drug, the woman took out a black plastic bag containing many square boxes of about 10cm high. “This is an American product. It is quality but cheap, only VND40,000/box,” she advertised.

The seller says that this is the most powerful female aphrodisiac, which is colorless, odorless and tasteless. (Photo: Nguyen Son).

Observing this product, the reporter noted that it is of unknown origin and had no expiry date. On the two sides of the pillbox are only a few rows of information in English stating that this drug works to help women get excited and should be used 10 minutes before having sex.

The seller explained that if the bottle is not opened, the drug can be stored for a very long time. There is no instruction on the box because for these things, the seller will guide the customer.

She said that she was selling many types of aphrodisiacs for women that are produced in various textures such as liquid, powder, tablets, gum, perfume ... but the liquid medicine is most popular.

Be asked how to use it, she did not hesitate to give the reporter instructions: "If you use powder, let’s put it in the drink of the person you want to have sex with, stir it until it completely melt. The water texture is easier to use, just pouring it in the drink."

At another aphrodisiac stall, the reporter was advised not to mix the medicine into lemon juice, orange juice because the acid will dissolve the drug, making it ineffective ...

Lawyer Bui Quoc Tuan, from the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association, told VietNamNet that for products that are physiological enhancers, depending on the chemical composition to manufacture products, they can be classified into pharmaceuticals or functional foods.

However, according to the current law, in order to trade in the market, pharmaceutical products/functional food must be registered for a marketing license. In addition, if the product is classified as a pharmaceutical product, the dealer must obtain a certificate of eligibility for drug business in accordance with the law.

“For the products of sexual ability enhancers sold on the pavement like the cases that VietNamNet reported, if the seller does not have license for circulation nor certificate of eligibility for drug trading, it will be illegal," Mr. Tuan said.

Nguyen Son