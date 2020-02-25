Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 07:52:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses

28/09/2020    06:46 GMT+7

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

Takeo Nakajima, chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organization spoke about the necessary steps Vietnam must take to be part of this journey.

1510p7 the tasks ahead for attracting japanese businesses
Takeo Nakajima, chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organization

The Japanese government issued incentives of around ¥57.4 billion ($546 million) to support its businesses’ move away from China. How likely is it that there will be another package like this?

After the initial financial incentives, with which our government supported businesses with a certain budget, it is unlikely that this will happen again. Instead, the Japanese state is aiming to support businesses in supply chain diversification by conducting surveys and giving advice to help them make the right investment decisions.

What issues does Vietnam need to tackle to foster Japanese investment into the country?

I think there are some points to be made here. In the medium term, Vietnam should improve on the rising labour costs and the imminent shortage of labour force in some sectors, as these are factors currently preventing some Japanese firms from expanding their production in the country.

One solution could be to expand the training system for technical engineers and improve the legal framework to overcome the shortage of skilled labourers. Currently, Vietnam’s laws forbid overtime for some higher-skilled workers, while unskilled ones seem to work way more than initially agreed on.

Moreover, Vietnam needs to improve its low localisation rate. For example, when a business needs to buy 100 products of a certain kind, often only 35 per cent can be acquired right here. Meanwhile, these rates can climb to 60 and 70 per cent in Thailand and China. With such a low localisation rate, it remains difficult for Japanese enterprises to source all needed components domestically. This, in turn, raises production costs unnecessarily.

Furthermore, the country needs to guarantee the provision of high-quality electricity supply. This is especially important for manufacturing companies as power outages in the blink of an eye can cause machinery to operate incorrectly, leading to production failures and losses for the business.

 

How can Vietnam attract more small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that want to diversify their supply chains?

Apart from the already-mentioned localisation rate, Vietnam should further build up a consistent support system for overseas investors like those from Japan. To do so, policies should be directed towards businesses that are part of production chains for larger enterprises.

When these huge companies take an interest in expanding their operations in Vietnam, they will entail a series of smaller satellite companies, mainly SMEs. Among these will be some of the leading Japanese SMEs who are looking to set foot into some of Vietnam’s many industrial parks. However, these parks currently also have some limitations that should be remedied, such as a lack of human resources and investment insecurities for foreign companies.

How would you describe Japan’s supply chain in Vietnam now?

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, 64 per cent of businesses said they would come to Vietnam to invest and produce goods for the domestic and export markets. However, currently, the pandemic’s development remains complicated, with the number of infections still rising. Therefore, our top priority should be to control the spread of the disease and mitigate its side effects.

In the end, any firm’s investment plans will depend on the outcome of the fight against the pandemic. We conducted a survey in June and received heterogeneous answers from responding companies. Whereas the automotive sector generally said that a full recovery will take time, some firms operating in consumer goods were more optimistic and are expecting a faster recovery. So, where Japanese businesses currently stand depends largely on their industry, but most of Japan’s supply chain in Vietnam has certainly been affected by the health crisis.

We highly appreciate Vietnam’s efforts and success in controlling the disease. So far, no Japanese company had to stop its production or cut down on its workforce. However, as exports have been stagnating, difficulties remain. We will further encourage large Japanese enterprises to expand their production lines in Vietnam to not only use the country’s advantages but also support local supply chains as well as cities and provinces. VIR

Song Anh

Revenue soars, but casinos in VN still taking a loss

Revenue soars, but casinos in VN still taking a loss

Casinos are considered a ‘sensitive business’ in Vietnam. Though regulations have been loosened, they are still very strict.

 
 

Other News

.
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

How can Vietnam attract talented people?
How can Vietnam attract talented people?
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Thu Duc is expected to be the ‘nucleus’ of HCM City’s implementation of a smart, knowledge-based city, according to Director of HCM City Planning and Architecture Department Nguyen Thanh Nha.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

The fight against trade fraud became even tougher after the US-China trade war broke out in 2018, according to Director of the Post-Customs Clearance Inspection Department Nguyen Tien Loc.

Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

Starting new companies with ambitious plans, many young bosses have had to ‘give up the game’ because of the competitive playing field.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 