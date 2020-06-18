Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/06/2020 21:35:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets

 
 
20/06/2020    21:13 GMT+7

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

“Thieu lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets hinh anh 1

Hong Van An, 68, in Chu township, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province, has nearly 40 years of experience planting lychee. 

La Van Nam, Chairman of the district People’s Committee, said that as the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam, the locality is preparing scenarios for the production and consumption of its Thieu lychee which distinguishes itself from other varieties with spherical shape; bright, thin and red peel; thick, white, sweet and juicy flesh; and small seed.

“We are focusing on domestic and traditional markets such as China, Eastern Europe, and the US. Of particular note, this year the district has a new market - Japan.”

The pandemic has now been largely brought control in Vietnam and conditions are favourable for lychee exports, Nam went on. “To do so, we have organised trade promotion activities at border gates with 63 domestic locations and four in China,” he explained, adding that Luc Ngan, known as the “Kingdom of lychee” in Vietnam expects to harvest a total of 85,000 tonnes of Thieu lychee this year.

“We have also worked with counsellors in Vietnamese embassies abroad and invited domestic businesses with links to foreign partners to select growing areas with traceability codes, as required by import procedures in Japan and the US.”

Luc Ngan will this year set aside more than 210 ha for growing Thieu lychee for export to the US and more than 90 ha for Japan, Nam said, adding that it plans to export 500 tonnes to the latter. All of its orchards have traceability codes.

Expanding organic areas

“Thieu lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets hinh anh 2

According to An, harvesting is the hardest time of the season, because he and his family must get up early to pick the fruit. 

The family of Hong Van An, 68, in Chu township, Luc Ngan district, is a pioneering household in growing organic Thieu lychee. He has nearly 40 years of experience planting lychee and his family currently tends about 400 trees on each hectare.

Now, as the fruit is ripe, he and his family rise early in the morning to pick the fruit to guarantee the best taste and look. “Harvesting is the hardest time of the season, because we must get up at 4 or 5am. If we started out later, the hot weather would harm the fruit,” An said, wiping out drops of sweat on his face with his bare hands darkened by sap.

“We hope to harvest about 20 tonnes of Thieu lychee this year, down 10 tonnes compared to 2019.”

Despite the cut in production, An said he is still quite happy because he can sell the fruit at about 30,000 VND (1.29 USD) per kg, the same as last year’s price, which is “quite good” in the context of COVID-19 remaining a complex issue in many countries.

He added that 60-70 percent of the lychee in his orchard is for export. The fruit is grown under Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP) standards, with stricter procedures in caring time, including the use of pesticides on a permitted list, and with a number of standards to be met during harvesting.

Organic Thieu lychee possesses many advantages, such as being safe for customers, not harmful on the environment, and being without any residue from plant protection drugs, which help plants grow better and bear tastier, sweeter, and more fragrant fruit.

“During a recent inspection of the lychee in our orchard, Japanese experts recognised our efforts and will check again in the near future to see if it is fit for export to their country,” An said.

 

Meeting stringent requirements

“Thieu lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets hinh anh 3

Thieu lychee distinguishes itself from other varieties with spherical shape; bright, thin and red peel; thick, white, sweet and juicy flesh; and small seed.

More than half of Vietnam’s Thieu lychee output is shipped to nearly 30 countries and territories annually. China is the leading foreign market, while the fruit has also found a place on shelves in challenging markets such as the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia.

Luc Ngan’s Thieu lychee has been exported to the US for three years already, said Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, a technical officer at the district’s Technical Centre for Agricultural Services.

2020 is set to be the first year the fruit enters Japan, she said, in a move that is hoped to significantly raise the brand value and competitiveness of the district’s specialty.

In late 2019, Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) announced the opening of the door to Vietnamese lychee, with regulations in place on imported plant quarantining for the fruit.

This was the result of more than five years of negotiations between the Vietnamese Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and MAFF.

To conquer such a demanding market as Japan, local Thieu lychee growers must satisfy strict requirements, with the fruit being grown at orchards under the supervision of specialists from the Plant Protection Department and possessing origin-tracing codes.

Phytosanitary regulations and food safety standards in Japan must be thoroughly met, and a certificate issued by the Plant Protection Department enclosed with lychee shipments to the country, Thuy added.

“When the Ministry of Foreign Affairs first proposed shipping the fruit to Japan, Luc Ngan district started building a cultivation area dedicated solely for export to the market and closely followed its requirements,” she noted.

Bac Giang will grow 15,000 ha of Thieu lychees under VietGAP standards this year and 80 ha under GlobalGAP standards for shipment to Europe.

The province has zoned off 103 ha with an estimated yield of about 600 tonnes for export to Japan, according the district People’s Committee./.VNA

Linh Ha-Tra My

Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing

Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing

An annual lychee market held in Luc Ngan district of the northern province of Bac Giang is regularly bustling with trade each June, with the locality also serving to send shipments to provinces nationwide and several markets worldwide.

Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports

Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports

Japanese experts are set to arrive in Vietnam on June 3 to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures for the lychees destined for the Northeast Asian market, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

 
 

Other News

.
Resources that need conserving
Resources that need conserving
FEATUREicon  18/06/2020 

Statistics show that the electricity demand is growing at a rate three times higher than that of the electricity output supplied to the market. 

Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
FEATUREicon  16/06/2020 

If you like to dive into reefs, kayak in bays, hire a motorbike to explore, or just lounge on a beach, Phu Quoc Island is what you are looking for.

Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
FEATUREicon  12/06/2020 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

When heat becomes a source of energy
When heat becomes a source of energy
FEATUREicon  11/06/2020 

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
Sustainable crab catching a boon for islanders
FEATUREicon  09/06/2020 

It’s sunrise on the Cham Islands. Members of the local land crab cooperative rush home with baskets full of crabs after a night hunting in the hilly forest. 

From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poise
From retail to finance, Vietnam all set to rebound with poise
FEATUREicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam’s early efforts to weather the COVID-19 storm have helped its economy to reopen much sooner than others, with many sectors that have suffered badly from the outbreak – from retail to finance –now recovering with poise.    

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
Former top striker Ngoc Cham still living her passion
FEATUREicon  05/06/2020 

Though she's been retired from football for a decade, former national team striker Do Thi Ngoc Cham is still giving back to the beautiful game.

Chance of a lifetime
Chance of a lifetime
FEATUREicon  08/06/2020 

Would the movement of the international capital flow together with the re-arrangement of the global supply chain since the start of the Sino-U.S. trade war and especially under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic 

Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
FEATUREicon  04/06/2020 

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
Can Vietnam could take advantage of new foreign investment strategies?
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

Over the past few decades, many companies worldwide have come to China, seeking a place to set up production bases and do business as they were lured by the country’s low labour costs and enormous domestic consumer market, 

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  02/06/2020 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

An initiative of national strategic importance
An initiative of national strategic importance
FEATUREicon  01/06/2020 

HCMC authorities put forward a proposal to develop the Eastern Creative City during a working session with the Prime Minister early this month. 

Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
Four key measures help Vietnam control coronavirus
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam did not shy away from broadcasting the seriousness of Covid-19.

What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
What foreign ambassadors say about Vietnam's coronavirus fight?
FEATUREicon  29/05/2020 

It seems that Vietnam has adapted to a "new normal" state after it reopened the economy in late April.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Despite the best scenario, the consequences that the invisible Covid-19 enemy has caused to nations and international relations are severe, which will affect the world decades later.

Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
Vietnam to study health standard validation before reopening to foreign tourists
FEATUREicon  27/05/2020 

With the Covid-19 pandemic under control in Vietnam, the country now seeks to breathe life back into its tourism industry.

Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
Researcher devotes 30 years to preserving Raglai ethnic language
FEATUREicon  26/05/2020 

Mau Thi Bich Phanh has spent nearly 30 years of her life researching the value of the ethnic Raglai language.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 