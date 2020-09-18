Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:55:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals

21/09/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), as of mid-August, deposits had increased by 6.3 percent, while loans had risen by 4.13 percent.

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals

Money keeps flowing into banks, despite deposit interest rate decreases. Meanwhile, individuals and businesses that own large amounts of cash are still keeping their money in banks. It is not easy to find borrowers at this time.

As banks have abundant money, they are increasing the purchase of government bonds, despite the low interest rates.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) reported that it mobilized VND22.8 trillion through government bond issuance in August. The figure had reached VND1,230 trillion as of August 31.

Banks are also buying more corporate bonds. Bankers are the biggest buyers of bonds, especially real estate bonds. In H1 2020 alone, banks bought VND28 trillion worth of bonds issued by real estate firms, which accounted for 40 percent of total bonds issued.

Banks are also buying more corporate bonds. Bankers are the biggest buyers of bonds, especially real estate bonds. In H1 2020 alone, banks bought VND28 trillion worth of bonds issued by real estate firms, which accounted for 40 percent of total bonds issued.

Analysts said both deposit and lending interest rates are on the decrease. In early September, Techcombank released its new interest rates, slashing the 1-month deposit intererest rate by 0.3 percent compared with August to 2.85 percent.

Meanwhile, the interest rates for 2-5-month deposits are 3-3.4 percent per annum.

Other banks have also eased the interest rates for short-term (less than 6 months) deposits. ACB pays 3.8 percent per annum for 1-month deposit, and SCB 3.94 percent. At HDBank and Maritime Bank, the same 3.94 percent interest rate is offered for 1-5 month deposits.

According to SBV, the average interest rate is 0.1-0.2 percent for demand deposits and less-than-1-month deposits, while it is 2.85-4.25 percent for one- to less-than-6-month deposits. Banks pay 4.4-4.6 percent for 6-month to less-than-12 month deposits, and 6.0-7.3 percent for longer term deposits.

As the capital cost is decreasing, banks have slashed the lending interest rates. Some Vietnamese joint-stock banks cut the interest rates by 0.23 percent on average in early September on short-term loans.

 

Meanwhile, joint venture and foreign banks eased lending interest rates by 0.58-0.74 percent for loans to fund business and production plans.

Lending interest rates of loans to the production and business sector are between 8 and 8.81 percent for short term loans, and 9.87-10.34 percent for medium and long term loans.

As for priority business fields, the rate is 5 percent maximum. Loand to fund investment deals and real estate projects have a high interest rate of 12 percent per annum.

Individual clients

Economist Pham Nam Kim said that even if banks slash lending interest rates further, it will not affect credit growth. The problem lies in the weak ability to absorb capital. As businesses and individual clients are facing difficulties amid Covid-19, they don’t have demand for loans or ability to borrow money.

VnDirect Securities predicted that the credit growth rate of the entire banking system would be 9-10 percent this year.

Meanwhile, SSI thinks that even the target of 10 percent credit growth may be unattainable.

In such conditions, banks are trying to increase consumer lending. In principle, consumer loans have interest rates far higher than other kinds of loans because of higher risks. However, banks have narrowed the gap to lure more borrowers.

SHB is providing loans at the interest rate of 6.5 percent instead of 7.5 percent to those who borrow money to buy houses, and 6.8 percent to car buyers.

BIDV said it has reserved VND30 trillion to lend to individual clients with interest rates of 5.5-6 percent. 

Tran Thuy

Interest rates drop, but loans are not increasing

Interest rates drop, but loans are not increasing

Lending interest rates have decreased significantly, but many businesses still cannot access bank loans at low costs.

SMEs want sharper interest rate cuts

SMEs want sharper interest rate cuts

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need capital to revive their production, but cannot access bank loans or receive support from local credit guarantee funds.

 
 

Other News

.
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

The fight against trade fraud became even tougher after the US-China trade war broke out in 2018, according to Director of the Post-Customs Clearance Inspection Department Nguyen Tien Loc.

Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

Starting new companies with ambitious plans, many young bosses have had to ‘give up the game’ because of the competitive playing field.

The pandemic and a positive outlook
The pandemic and a positive outlook
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Nations have closed borders, economies are isolated, and supply chains are fragmented. And Vietnam's economy is no exception.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
Grab, MoMo enter e-commerce playing field
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Grab and MoMo are veterans in their core business fields, but they are the newcomers in the e-commerce market.

Rise for national pride
Rise for national pride
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which that has changed value chains, this is an opportunity for us to rethink and rise. The chance to catch up with the world is huge if the economy is restructured.

Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

The aspiration to rise
The aspiration to rise
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

In the article "Preparing and implementing the 13th National Party Congress well, bringing the country into a new stage of development" by the Party Secretary-General and President Nguyen Phu Trong, 

Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

The Saigonese who owns the world’s rarest ancient Japanese pottery collection
The Saigonese who owns the world’s rarest ancient Japanese pottery collection
FEATUREicon  15/09/2020 

Dao Tran Quoc Chuong, born 1974, living in District 6 in HCM City, has surprised antiques collectors in Vietnam with his invaluable collection of ancient Japanese pottery, which cannot be measured in cash.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

Vietnam must 'go ahead, not follow'
Vietnam must 'go ahead, not follow'
FEATUREicon  15/09/2020 

Vietnam has never had the strength and position as good as it has now to rise up. We need to have a mindset of going ahead. Only when we carry that mindset will we be able to seize the opportunity. 

National brand: common vision for ‘I am Vietnamese’ pride
National brand: common vision for ‘I am Vietnamese’ pride
FEATUREicon  14/09/2020 

The national brand will help build a new flag to turn all Vietnamese people around the world to look forward a common vision.

Tourism demand stimulus program may fail as service providers break promises
Tourism demand stimulus program may fail as service providers break promises
FEATUREicon  14/09/2020 

In many cases, parties in the tourism supply chain broke their promises to reduce prices, and as a result, travel firms could not provide tours at reasonable fees and travelers felt they were not respected.

Hung Yen longan farmers reach out to world market
Hung Yen longan farmers reach out to world market
FEATUREicon  13/09/2020 

Hung Yen’s farmers are proud of Hung Yen longan, the ‘fruit of the King’ which satisfies strict requirements on food safety and is exported to many countries, bringing revenue of trillions of dong a year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 