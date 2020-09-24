Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/09/2020 16:05:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming

29/09/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Foreign giants increase presence in Vietnam

After Apple began increasing orders placed with suppliers in Vietnam, a number of multinationals have chosen Vietnam for new investment projects or production expansion.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming

Foxconn and Luxshare, two of Apple’s suppliers, are increasing their investment activities in Bac Giang. The corporations like Foxconn plan to spend billions of dollars to make products for Apple and Cisco.

Pegatron, the leading electronic component supplier for technology giants such as Microsoft, Apple and Sony, is planning to invest $1 billion in Vietnam to develop a hi-tech manufacturing complex.

This includes Pegatron Vietnam 1, capitalized at $19 million which got an investment license in March 2020; Pegatron Vietnam 2, $148 million, which is applying for a license; and Pegatron Vietnam 3, $500 million, which is expected to be implemented in 2026-2027.

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Pegatron has applied to the Hai Phong City Economic Zone Management Board for an investment license, planning to develop Pegatron Vietnam 2 in Nam Dinh Vu IZ.

The factory will manufacture civil electronic appliances, computers and computer peripherals, communication equipment, electronic components and circuit boards.

Once operational, the project will create 22,500 jobs and pay VND100 billion to the state budget.

The products from Pegatron’s factory in Hai Phong will provide input components to Microsoft, Sony, Lenovo and Apple.

Many investors are considering investment opportunities in the region. The competition among countries to attract foreign investors is becoming increasingly stiff. India, Indonesia and Thailand all have offered attractive incentives to lure big investors.

 

Selective in attracting FDI

Vietnam’s strategy on attracting FDI this time is very clear: it prioritizes large corporations which use modern technologies and have large supply chains.

Vietnam needs to select investors carefully, or it will turn into a place gathering low-quality foreign investment projects, or investors who come to Vietnam to avoid tax in context of international trade changes.

The State Audit also pointed out many gaps in the policy and the downsides of the FDI attraction that have caused losses to budget revenue and adverse environmental impact.

According to Doan Xuan Tien from the State Audit, the number of foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) reporting losses account for 50 percent of total operational FIEs, many of which have reported losses for consecutive years.

Experts have repeatedly warned that many FIEs conduct transfer pricing to avoid taxes, causing loss of revenue to the state budget.

Nguyen Xuan Phu, president of Sunhouse Group, said he learned a ‘bitter’ lesson from cooperating with a foreign partner.

Sunhouse planned to cooperate with a South Korean company to develop a microchip factory, where Sunhouse held 49 percent of shares.

But it chose the wrong partner: the partner implemented the project with the hope that it could borrow capital from Vietnam’s banks. As banks refused to provide loans, the project ended in a deadlock and Sunhouse had to buy back the partner’s capital contribution. 

Tran Thuy

Vietnam urged to improve infrastructure to attract more FDI

Vietnam urged to improve infrastructure to attract more FDI

Vietnam needed to improve its infrastructure in order to attract more FDI, a webinar heard on Monday.

FDI a major driving force in VN's development

FDI a major driving force in VN's development

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.  

 
 

Other News

.
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
The tasks ahead for attracting Japanese businesses
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Amid the health crisis and ongoing trade tensions between major economies, Japan’s enterprises are looking to diversify their production lines and supply chains in multiple markets.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

How can Vietnam attract talented people?
How can Vietnam attract talented people?
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Thu Duc is expected to be the ‘nucleus’ of HCM City’s implementation of a smart, knowledge-based city, according to Director of HCM City Planning and Architecture Department Nguyen Thanh Nha.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 