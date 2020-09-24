Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/09/2020 16:16:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries

27/09/2020    15:00 GMT+7

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

*  In rural areas, areca spathe was used to make fans in the past. But after electric fans appeared, it became useless. Very few areca trees are grown now, because only old women chew betel and people use betel and areca as betrothal gifts.

Vietnam’s agricultural by-products sell well in other countries

The products made of areca spathe

However, when people all over the world are trying to reduce plastic waste, areca sheaths are now beibg used again as environmentaly friendly products.

Nguyen Van Tuyen from Quang Ngai province is famous for his products made of areca sheaths. In October 2019, he decided to make cups from areca sheaths.

Areca sheaths are cleaned, dried, pressed by heat and sterilized to make cups, plates, spoons and trays. Every month, Tuyen sells 50,000-60,000 products from areca sheaths, priced at VND1,000-3,000 each, bringing profit of VND100 million. The products are for domestic consumption and export.

*  Water hyacinth stalks, which are usually thrown away or used as food for animals, can be made into valuable handicrafts by craftsmen in Kim Son district in Ninh Binh province, or in Phu Xuyen district in Hanoi.

Many agricultural by-products, such as banana peels, straw, water hyacinth stalks, areca sheaths and bagasse, are valuable and can be reused instead of thrown away.

After harvesting, artisans cut off the roots and leaves and then dry the stalks to be used as materials for weaving export items. The products created from water hyacinths are very diverse, from carpets, baskets, newspaper shelves, baskets and paper trays, to flower pots and living room chairs.

They are not only favored in Vietnam, but also in Asian, American and European markets.

*In the past, straw was used to feed cattle or burned after rice harvesting. But now, merchants go directly to the fields to collect straw, because it is now very useful: used to make feed for animals, mushroom embryos and paper. Straw is also used to make handicrafts for interior decoration.

Plaiting dry straw to create animal toys has been done in communes of Kim Son district (Ninh Binh) for years. The main material to make straw animals is dried aromatic rice stalks. These straws are plaited into animals with interesting shapes. In Japan, they are sacred animals for worship.

* Many enterprises in Dong Thap and An Giang can process rice husks into firewood for export.

 

A company in Dong Thap presses rice husk into bullets and sells for VND1,000 per kilogram. It exports 10,000 tons of rice husk-made firewood to South Korea and Europe.

*Corncobs are no longer thrown away, but collected for export to South Korea and Europe.

South Korea began importing corncobs from Vietnam in 2016. They are used as animal feed or to grow mushrooms. Japan imports 250,000 tons of corncob a year for animal feed. The by-product is also used to make activated carbon.

*  Banana stalks in Vietnam have typically been used for feeding pigs, or have been discarded. But the banana fiber market has been developing for 15-20 years.

The largest banana fiber exporters in the world such as the Philippines, India, China earn billions of dollars each year.

Banana fiber is lighter than bamboo fiber and has high water resistance and a long life span, so it can be used to make a variety of products such as handicrafts, paper of different kinds and materials in the automobile industry.

A cooperative in Phu Xuyen district in Hanoi presses banana stalks into fibers for export.

*  In Ben Tre, people earn millions of dong each month by selling coir. Export companies each year provide hundreds of thousands of tons at the price of $170-350 USD per ton.

*Bagasse is exported to South Korea and Japan at the prices of $120-250 per ton. 

Hanh Nguyen

VN farm produce prices plummet amid oversupply, impact of Covid-19

VN farm produce prices plummet amid oversupply, impact of Covid-19

Booth avocado, the specialty of Dak Lak province, is now selling at VND10,000-20,000 per kilogram, and the price of passion fruit has also fallen dramatically.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

 
 

Other News

.
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
Opportunities come to those who dare to lead: minister
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

“Every revolution only creates opportunities for a few countries to make a breakthrough to become developed countries, and for a few universities to become top-tier schools,” said Ministser of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

How can Vietnam attract talented people?
How can Vietnam attract talented people?
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Thu Duc is expected to be the ‘nucleus’ of HCM City’s implementation of a smart, knowledge-based city, according to Director of HCM City Planning and Architecture Department Nguyen Thanh Nha.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
Vloggers continue to earn money with ‘trash videos’ on YouTube
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
Customs agencies struggle to fight against smuggling, origin fraud
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

The fight against trade fraud became even tougher after the US-China trade war broke out in 2018, according to Director of the Post-Customs Clearance Inspection Department Nguyen Tien Loc.

Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
Young bosses with big ambitions face turbulent market
FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

Starting new companies with ambitious plans, many young bosses have had to ‘give up the game’ because of the competitive playing field.

The pandemic and a positive outlook
The pandemic and a positive outlook
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Nations have closed borders, economies are isolated, and supply chains are fragmented. And Vietnam's economy is no exception.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 