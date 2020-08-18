Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/08/2020 07:03:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese artists talk about live streaming performances

30/08/2020    07:00 GMT+7

Many notable artists discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the online theater trend with VietNamNet.

Director Viet Tu: Onstage emotions are irreplaceable

Các ý kiến trái chiều của nghệ sĩ về 'Nhà hát online'

Director Viet Tu (left)

With previous extensive experiences in performing art, I find myself having a hard time getting along with streaming theaters. However, I understand, whether there is an epidemic or not, the online art trend is inevitable. There’re loads of factors required for successful streaming performances. Meaningful content is first and foremost. Then there comes good infrastructure and techniques which are the main support maintaining onstage progress. Most theaters in Vietnam do not meet these requirements.

I would willingly sacrifice plenty of pleasures in life in return for first-hand shows. There will never ever be an alternative online form that fully offers multi-sensory experiences by which you feel the land, the people, the culture that you’re, in person, surrounded with. It’s quite similar to screen reading versus paper reading. Screens make you read slower, learn less deeply whilst touching paper and turning pages enhances knowledge intake, brainstorming, and memory as well as emotions.

As a newcomer to streaming performances, Vietnam is facing a challenging time in copyright, policy and exploitation as well. Elsewhere in the world, many countries have succeeded in online art business and ensured good income for artists. Things, nonetheless, will not always work out the same for Vietnam. Importantly, will the market easily adapt to this? Will viewers be pleased to pay what it’s worth, what artists deserve?

If streaming art can really see a future here, I hope the audience will be aware of how much it takes to have it online, ‘there aren’t such thing as a free lunch’. Everyone looking for free channels to watch means destroying the theater industry and blocking artists’ path. There must be a fairer way.

People's Artist Hong Van: Live-streaming art shows is probably not a good idea

Các ý kiến trái chiều của nghệ sĩ về 'Nhà hát online'

People's Artist Hong Van

Being filmed with multiple-camera setup makes television drama itself far more appealing to viewers than online drama.

Online stage honestly does not sound feasible to me. The essence of theater is direct interaction with audience, and sound resonance within art houses, so how is it possible through screens? Personally, as an artist, I don't see myself acting on stage without being witnessed.

Whether theaters will bounce back after the crisis or not depends chiefly on us considering the implementation of the best solutions for theaters, including especially taking risks involved in effectuating streaming performances.

People's Artist Tong Toan Thang (Deputy Director of Vietnam Circus Federation)

Các ý kiến trái chiều của nghệ sĩ về 'Nhà hát online'

Circus artis Tong Toan Thang

 

The biggest advantage of online performance is the broad access from anywhere across the globe with diverse genres. The audience is able to enjoy art however they wish, whatever they choose, and wherever they are…

For the same quality as broadcasted, theaters themselves invest in the quality of performances alongside support from the State with budget for filming.  We are, of course, fully conscious of the investments required. Most theater stages are more like halls, and not so well-equipped as those in the Opera House.

If only for storage, single angle filming would probably be enough. Nevertheless, to transfer online, it takes a comprehensive process from content, technique, filming, to perfect lighting and sound. With proper investment, artists are all set!

Meritorious Artist My Uyen (Director of Small Drama Theater 5B)

Các ý kiến trái chiều của nghệ sĩ về 'Nhà hát online'

Meritorious Artist My Uyen

We, artists do our best to keep conventional stages lit up. A less direct audience doesn’t mean phase-out. 

Artists cannot act online! I cannot emphasize that enough. During the previous social distancing, many of them had to switch their jobs to earn extra incomes. But there’s one thing I know for sure, their onstage passion never wears out, like the fire that keeps burning up, despite the uncertainties of life.

Since the audience has ever-greater viewing demands, I totally see eye to eye with the State about investment policies for mainstream art stages, including circuses, magic shows, ballet, theaters, operas, reformed dramas ... to deploy online performances amid the epidemic.

I did have a discussion with HCMC Television, ideas on this are endless. Artists only need to pay no more than the expenses of the show. The governing body, afterwards, can either close that online theater or continue broadcasting the show for free. It’s called fair play if we get state funding to make art. By and large, our ongoing shows are not for filming!

No other form of transmission can ever replace the conventional stage, whatever the times!

Gia Bao - Tinh Le - My Anh

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

 
 

Other News

.
Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
Baby on the way, long jump champ Thao eyes competition
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s top long jumper Bui Thi Thu Thao is about to become a mother, but she already has her sights set on competing next year.

Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar "75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.

Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

It is undeniable that the aviation industry has contributed greatly to the development of the global economy, accounting for roughly 3.6 per cent of total global GDP. 

Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  27/08/2020 

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
FEATUREicon  26/08/2020 

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
FEATUREicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam needs an electricity power policy under which the market rules, investors make a profit, and the poor can afford electricity.

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
FEATUREicon  23/08/2020 

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
FEATUREicon  22/08/2020 

For the past 30 years, Van Dinh Thanh has travelled widely to collect ancient stones, which have helped scientists and ordinary people understand more about prehistoric times.

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
FEATUREicon  20/08/2020 

Hanoi Peopel's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who has been suspended from duties, over the years has engaged in a number of memorable activities and made impressive statements as the Hanoi Police Director and Hanoi Mayor.

Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
FEATUREicon  07/08/2020 

The updated NDC of Vietnam identifies mitigation measures for the 2021-2030 period, and strategic adaptation tasks and measures to minimize damage caused by climate change that are specific to each sector.

Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Young people involved in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  04/08/2020 

Young Vietnamese at home and abroad are striving to contribute to the country’s fight against COVID-19 in their own way, believing that everyone has a role to play for the sake of their homeland.

Footsteps on a well-worn path
Footsteps on a well-worn path
FEATUREicon  03/08/2020 

Visitors to the Ho Chi Minh Museum on Ngoc Ha Street in Hanoi are able to take home a special, very Vietnamese souvenir -- rubber sandals made from old car tyres.

National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
FEATUREicon  02/08/2020 

Some years ago, Tran Doan Lam, director of the World Publishing House, felt a little uneasy when attending an event during a business trip abroad, where delegates were asked to wear their national costume.

Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

In March 1968, Ho Dai Dong and Stephens Nash Edmunds were on two sides of the battle in Chu Tan Kra Mountain.

From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
From member to chair: 25 years of Vietnam in ASEAN
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

Vietnam became the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Association of Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, marking a milestone in the country’s integration into regional affairs as well as in regional co-operation.

Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
Vietnam – a proactive, responsible and leading member of ASEAN
FEATUREicon  28/07/2020 

Since becoming a member of ASEAN 25 years ago, Vietnam has developed into an important member of the group and has significantly contributed to elevating the bloc’s position and consolidating the centrality of ASEAN within the region.

From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
From Russia with love for Vietnamese folk songs
FEATUREicon  23/07/2020 

Hearing them sing the Vietnamese folk song Bèo Dạt Mây Trôi (Floating Water Ferns and Wandering Clouds) would leave any listener holding their breath as it is so sweet.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 