Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance

05/11/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

A report from the Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) found that enterprises issued VND164.4 trillion worth of corporate bonds in Q3, an increase of 29 percent over the previous quarter and 95 percent over the same period last year.

The total amount of issued bonds reached VND341 trillion by the end of September, an increase of 79 percent compared with the same period last year.

The scale of the corporate bond market to GDP increased rapidly from 11.4 percent in late 2019 to 14.4 percent in late September.

According to the report, the total value of bonds issued in the first nine months of the year with no collateral was up to VND43 trillion, including VND20.5 trillion worth of real estate bonds and VND22.6 trillion worth of bonds issued by other businesses.

At least VND29.1 trillion worth of bonds were guaranteed by shares of issuers or third parties, including VND22.9 trillion worth of bonds by real estate firms.

The amount of bonds with no collateral or collateral with low reliability that were issued successfully was over 95 percent, which showed high demand.

SSI warned investors to be cautious about investments in bonds with no collateral or bonds guaranteed by shares. It said these bonds have high risks. If enterprises fall into insolvency or go bankrupt, investors may lose money.

Economists say the number of bonds with no collateral or untrustworthy collateral issued so far this year account for a large proportion. However, most of the bonds have not matured, so serious problems have not occurred.

But in the following years, when the bonds reach maturity, if issuers cannot pay bond holders, the bonds will be worthless. If so, the consequences will be serious, not only to investors but to the entire economy.

ADB, in its recent report, commented that the Vietnamese corporate bond market has developed rapidly after many years of slow development. However, there are risks in the market because very few issuers have public credit ratings.

ADB pointed out that Vietnam still lacks domestic credit rating firms. The two credit rating firms licensed by the Ministry of Finance in 2017 and 2020 still have not begun official operations.

 

In developed bond markets, enterprises that want to issue corporate bonds must have a credit rating. It took some countries tens of years to build a ‘credit rating culture’. In Vietnam, most issuers are not rated.

Economists said the absence of credit ratings pose high risks for the bond market where individual investors hold nearly one-fourth of total bonds issued.

Decrees

On December 4, 2018, the government issued Decree 163 on corporate bond issuance to replace Decree 90.

The decree set very lax regulations to pave the way for enterprises to issue bonds. Even unprofitable businesses could also issue bonds if they showed audited finance reports.

With the decree, issuing corporate bonds became an important channel for enterprises to mobilize capital. Many issuance campaigns were implemented in 2019, which enlarged the bond market size.

SSI reported that 211 businesses offered to sell VND300.588 trillion worth of bonds in 2019 in 807 campaigns. Of these, only 12 campaigns did not succeed. VND280.14 trillion worth of bonds were successfully issued last year, or 93.2 percent of the amounts offered, which meant the increase of 25 percent over 2018.

In 2020, the movement of issuing corporate bonds has been even stronger, despite Covid-19. Some businesses were found issuing two campaigns within a day, and the value of bonds was 10-100 times higher than their stockholder equities.

Meanwhile, the information about the issuers was not transparent. Some enterprises did not clearly state the purposes of the bond issuance or their plans to arrange money to pay debts.

Worrying about the bubble in the bond market, the government decided to tighten bond issuance with Decree 81, which took effect on September 1, 2020.

The new decree has caused the bond issuance movement to cool down. However, experts have warned that with a large amount of bonds issued with no mortgaged assets, the ‘bubble’ may burst in the time to come when bonds reach maturity. 

Tran Thuy

Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes

Private corporate bonds raised in September dived from the previous month after a decree took effect to tighten the issuance on the corporate bond market.

Businesses race against the clock to issue bonds

Large corporations are rushing to seek capital through bond issuances before a new regulation, with stricter requirements, takes effect.

 
 

Other News

.
Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

One of the key contents of the draft report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy and the development of 2021-2030 Strategy is the strong development of science, technology and innovation

China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19 giờ trước 

“This is the time for China to give up the 9-dash line. This does not affect their interests,” said Dr. Li Nan, a research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, at a recent online seminar on the East Sea.

The East Sea and the new US President’s choice
The East Sea and the new US President’s choice
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Many Americans went to the polls early to elect a new President and the results of the 2020 US presidential election will have great implications for the world geopolitical situation.

Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
Vietnam develops economy, but remains vigilant against Covid-19: PM
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Discussing the current socio-economic situation at the ongoing National Assembly session on November 2, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the current government term has been very challenging.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  01/11/2020 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

Floods, climate change and hydropower
Floods, climate change and hydropower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

The unexpected visit by US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo to Vietnam reflects the development of Vietnam - US relations. Pompeo's visit to Vietnam took place after his visits to four Asian countries.

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
Vietnam’s super luxury car market shrinks because of sky-high taxes, fees
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

To own a super luxury car, one has to pay tens of billions of dong in taxes and fees, which are 3-4 times higher than imported car prices.

Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quy Quynh has been elected for two consecutive terms as vice president of the research team No 1 for the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Development (ITU-D).

Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that digital technology can help solve most of the problems faced by cities. Local authorities should first deal with the most burning issues in their localities.

Can we get back what has been lost?
Can we get back what has been lost?
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

The answer is yes, if each of us is "startled", to stop and start over. Do not use the sacred wood of the forest. Do not destroy the forest for the purpose of economic development.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

