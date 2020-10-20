Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/10/2020 13:52:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert

28/10/2020    12:42 GMT+7

Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, has been working in the forestry industry for nearly 60 years. He is called "the man of the forest". 

He is a proponent and participant of the first afforestation project in Vietnam, which aims to return the green to bare land and hills in the country. Prof. Lung talked with VietNamnet about the impact of hydropower projects on the environment.

What do you think about the idea that small hydropower projects, which use vast areas of natural forest, have caused serious flooding in the Central Vietnam at present?

Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Lung: Vietnam is one of the six countries in the world most affected by climate change in the last four years. The central region is the most heavily affected area in Vietnam. 

For objective reasons, it is difficult for people to overcome because it is the natural law of rain and wind and the natural geographic and topographic of the central region, which has coastal areas, plains, midlands, bare hills and mountains that are high and steep... 

However, there are also nonobjective causes that humans can overcome or mitigate.

Giáo sư ‘người rừng’: Chúng ta đang buôn bán, đánh đổi với thiên nhiên

The scene of a landslide at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue.

Hydropower plants, for their own benefit, should always keep the water level high so that there is enough water in the dry season to generate electricity. If the water is regulated in a common way on the whole flow, I would ask them to reduce the water level completely, so that if the rain prolongs, it is still difficult for the dam to spill or dikes to break ... 

In this situation, we instinctively regulate hydropower plants, not regulate them based on the flow. 

We currently let small hydropower plants operate without coordinated planning. The big ones are built and managed by the state. Small and medium ones have been privatized in the past 20 years. Thus we are breaking the planning of the whole river. We should only build 5 or 10 hydropower plants on a river so they can cooperate in regulating water in the rainy or dry season, and for the sake of the common development of the country rather than the benefit of each plant.

Giáo sư ‘người rừng’: Chúng ta đang buôn bán, đánh đổi với thiên nhiên

Professor Nguyen Ngoc Lung

Hydropower plants are divided into two kinds for management. Those with a capacity of more than 10 MW are under the management of the state, specifically the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, while those with capacity of less than 10 MW are being ratified and controlled by provincial authorities. 

This mechanism is problematic because no matter how small the capacity it is, a 5–10 MW hydropower plant is also a large area of forest. Some hydropower developers used tricks to avoid making environmental impact assessment reports. Thus, hydroelectricity is not the fault, but the way humans manage and regulate it. 

We are trading the environment for economic benefits, sacrificing forests for electricity. We need to see if this trade-off is beneficial or not. In other words, people call this a trade-off with nature.

Giáo sư ‘người rừng’: Chúng ta đang buôn bán, đánh đổi với thiên nhiên

A resident in Tan Hoa commune, Minh Hoa district in the central province of Quang Binh sits on a roof waiting for rescue. Photo taken at 10am on October 19

At the macro level we can manage hydropower, but it is difficult for micro-level projects. It is like if the state plans to build 5 hydropower plants so we can control them, but there are 20 more smaller plants emerging later, approved by local governments. And then the water regulation is broken. 

We talk about afforestation, but international experts recommend that it is better to keep 1ha of natural forest than develop 5-10ha of planted forest. What is your opinion about this? 

 

We need to make this clear. That is the role of natural forests. If the land is bare, the hill is barren, there are only grass and shrubs, when it rains, 95% of the soil spills over, only 5% soaks a thin layer into the soil. The amount of water overflowing on the surface is called flood, such as tube flood, flash flood ... 

But with natural forests, 90% of the falling water does not flow over the surface. If a normal rain lasts 1-2 hours with a rainfall of about 100mm, there is no water flowing over the surface, after rain, the ground has no water. All the water becomes groundwater. 

The natural forest is so good because it has a canopy, with different layers of trees, rotting vegetation, and a root system 20-30m deep (the depth of the roots is equivalent to tree height). 

Meanwhile, the effect of planted forests is equivalent to 1/5 of that of natural forests. In fact, when building hydropower plants, very few investors have alternative afforestation plans after the natural forest is chopped down. As a result, natural forests disappear while the planted forest area cannot compensate for the lost area without taking into account the efficiency of water, soil and environmental preservation of the two types of forests.

Giáo sư ‘người rừng’: Chúng ta đang buôn bán, đánh đổi với thiên nhiên

Border guards transport relief supplies to Dong Truong village, Hai Truong commune, Hai Lang district, in Quang Tri province.

While the world tries to protect natural forests, we deforest natural forests to develop the forest economy. No matter how poor the natural forest is, the biodiversity is many times higher than the planted forest for the above-mentioned effects. Therefore, international experts recommend that it is better to keep 1 ha of natural forest than to develop 5-10 ha of planted forest. 

In Vietnam, although the forest coverage has increased, very few natural forests have been maintained. 

Are we paying the price for what you said: the trade-off with nature? 

That's right. We see very clearly what we have sacrificed but we do not know that it is a sacrifice. We exchange the risks for the economic-development advantage, but we do not know how big the risks are - it is an environmental risk. 

In 1945, our natural forest still accounted for about 95%. Over the course of economic development, the forest has become exhausted. In 1992-1993, the State had an ecological restoration program, program 327, which aimed at restoring forest coverage from 27% to 42%, close to the level when the French left, which was 43%. 

In terms of acreage, for the quality of forest as I said, it has not been achieved. There are countries where the forest accounts for 30-35% of the total area, but they have the plan called stable forest estate. 

We have also seen the cost of deforestation. Because of deforestation, floods occur upstream, not downstream. It has been proved that forests are the best factor for people to participate in the fight against climate change. The poor are also able to participate. It is important that they plant and preserve forests. We have taken a lot of the forest, but how much do we give back? 

Thai An

What cause disasters in central Vietnam?

What cause disasters in central Vietnam?

Many people have died in the central region, thousands of people are living outdoors, and infrastructure has been destroyed by floods and landslides. Why does the central region suffer from disasters every year?

Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?

Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still occur, even at a higher level. In many cases, without hydropower reservoirs, floods would be more serious.

 
 

Other News

.
Smart cities need long-term vision
Smart cities need long-term vision
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that developing smart cities is a ‘big game’ which needs big players with vision and potential.

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

NTN Vlogs and Hung Vlog are just a very small part of the big community of content producers who are making money for YouTube every day.

Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam's urban areas have been developing rapidly with the urbanization rate increasing from 19.6 percent (629 urban areas in 2009) to about 39.2 percent (835 in December 2019).

Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

A new movement has arisen among real estate investors amid the pandemic – leaving large cities for the countryside where they open a homestay or farmstay to meet people’s demand to be close to nature.

Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drafting a plan on solutions to take full advantage of the opportunities to be brought by the investment relocation wave after Covid-19 to develop supporting industries 

Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
Craftsmen preserve traditional embroidery village
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

In the feudal time, Dong Cuu village in Hanoi’s suburban Thuong Tin district was famous for its embroidery profession. 

What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

Many people have died in the central region, thousands of people are living outdoors, and infrastructure has been destroyed by floods and landslides. Why does the central region suffer from disasters every year?

Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

The current Vietnam-Japan relationship is a broad strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. Vietnam will be an important factor in Japan's foreign policy.

ITU Digital World 2020 leaves meaningful messages about a new world
ITU Digital World 2020 leaves meaningful messages about a new world
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

The 3-day ITU Digital World 2020 closed on October 23, leaving key messages about a new world – the digital world.

Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam is the top destination for Japanese investment and among the Southeast Asian markets that Tokyo wants Japanese companies to invest in.

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: "Covid-19 pandemic triggers a turning point for the digital era"
ITU Ministerial Roundtables: "Covid-19 pandemic triggers a turning point for the digital era"
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic is the great challenge of the century, but a great challenge comes with great opportunities. 

Narrowing the digital gap to eliminate barriers for growth
Narrowing the digital gap to eliminate barriers for growth
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Many speakers at the session on the topic "Narrowing the broadband gap" at the ITU Digital World 2020 mentioned eliminating growth barriers.

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

A cooperation agreement to develop a 5G gNodeB mobile base station system has been signed by Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation – VHT, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, and VinSmart Research and Manufacture JSC of Vingroup.

Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

Many government officials and businesses believe that it is the golden time now for foreign investors to decide to invest or expand their investment in Vietnam, especially in the ICT industry.

Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

Expecting that the ITU Ministerial Roundtables will lay the foundations for a better, more connected and safer world, ITU Secretary-General Zhao Houlin emphasized that countries must work together to narrow the digital gap.

Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
Are candidates not eligible for professorship title because they had too many published articles?
FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

Many candidates have been excluded from the list of scientists for professorship title this year because they have had a high numbers of scientific articles published. One candidate published 40-50 articles within half a year.

Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has released the draft circular regulating career guidance, job counseling and start-up support in educational establishments.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 