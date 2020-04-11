Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 21:13:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
FEATURE
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Women with strong wills

 
 
14/04/2020    21:11 GMT+7

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Covering dry land with green

Women with strong wills
Female officers and doctor of Field Hospital 2 say farewell to colleagues and families to depart for the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan on November 26, 2019. VNA/VNS Photo Duong Giang

Lt Col Nguyen Thi Lien joined the UN Peacekeeping Forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) in June 2019, where her main duty is holding training classes for newcomers.

Leaving her family behind and job as an English teacher at Hanoi’s School for Officers of the Vietnamese Special Forces, she said she wanted to experience a multi-national working environment.

“I hope to be a role model for my children, especially my daughter who is just starting her military career,” she told Việt Nam News via email. “I want her to learn from me the strength, energy and determination a soldier needs.”

Women with strong wills
Lien has taught many locals to plant vegetables. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Thi Lien

She is the only woman in a group of six Vietnamese officers who are now working with the UN Peacekeeping Forces in Bangui. 

“When I took on the mission, I did not think that I would have any obstacles just because I am a woman,” she said.

“I thought I could do anything men do in the army. The most difficult thing for me at the time was that whether I was strong enough to endure the hardships in a long time. I was already 47.”

CAR has two seasons: rainy and dry. It's hot all the time, but the rain naturally makes it easier to grow vegetables, while providing precious water resources for the people living there.

Women with strong wills
Locals appreciate Lien's support in gardening. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Thi Lien

“No water, no electricity, and the internet is very expensive,” she said. “We have to do something about it.”

Lien has tried to plant vegetables and beans for her and her colleagues from other countries, as well as the locals.

“My small garden here is where I spend my rare free time and forget my homesickness,” she said. “It’s also a way to connect with international colleagues and locals.”

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) includes peacekeeping, economic development, politics and infrastructure, which locals are really in need of. Both men and women can join this mission. The difficulties the men face are the very advantages the women thrive on.

“Women tend to be more tolerant with poor people, who can be reserved with strangers about their conditions,” Lien said.

"That’s why women can do better a job relating to locals," she explained.

“Besides my office training work, I have made contacts with the people here and shown them how to plant vegetables and beans. I've also helped women take care of their infants,” she said.

Aubin Pamphai, a local Lien taught to plant vegetables, highly appreciates her support.

Women with strong wills
Aubin Pamphai in his garden. Photo courtesy of Nguyen Thi Lien

 “Every Sunday morning, she comes to teach us,” he said. “At first we tried one or two kinds of vegetables, then more. My garden just gets greener and greener. My trouble now is worms and insects. I hope someone can show me how to make pesticide.”

When Lien took a few weeks off to return home at the end of last year, she returned with special gifts for local friends such as seeds and kitchenware to make various kinds of food from cassava flour, which is the main staple in CAR.

Lien said she sometimes cries when she talks to her daughter, who is studying in Russia, while her husband and son are in Vietnam.

“I know my husband sympathises with me,” she said. “I just try to do best. I feel happy here as I am protected by locals.”

 “When I step out of my house here, I can see many people smiling at me, shouting ‘Vietnam, Vietnam!'.

 

“I know there is no better protection than within the warm arms of locals.”

Value of peace

Younger than Lien, Maj Doan Kim Cuc did not hesitate when she accepted her mission as a doctor of internal medicine at the level-2 Field Hospital 2 in South Sudan.

Her main task is caring for people working in the UN peacekeeping forces there. Besides, she also takes turns with her colleagues to work in the kitchen and guard the hospital.

“I think the living conditions here are a challenge to even men, let alone women,” she said.

“Here, female doctors share the same tasks as their male colleagues. I’m fairly optimistic. I miss my husband and small daughter a lot, but I think this is a good experience for my military career. I’m proud to make a small contribution to keeping peace in this small and poor country.”

On International Women’s Day every year, Cuc usually receives greetings from her male colleagues while her husband prepares a nice dinner after taking her out shopping.

“This year, on Women’s Day, I just wish for peace for myself and luck for my family at home,” she said.

“Living in a country with lots of conflict like South Sudan, more than ever, I understand the value of peace. I just want to try my best to fulfill my mission here and stay safe till the day I finish my one-year term.”

Noble mission

According to statistics from the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, since 2014, Vietnam has sent over 100 officers, doctors and staff to UN peacekeeping missions in CAR and South Sudan, 23 of whom are women.

Eleven female officers and doctors have completed their missions.

Lt Col (then Maj) Do Thi Hang Nga was the first Vietnamese female officer to be sent to the UN peacekeeping mission. She worked in South Sudan between 2018 and 2019 as a watchkeeper. At the end of her term she was awarded the United Nations Medal for her "outstanding - truly exceptional and rare performance".

Women with strong wills
Lt Col Do Thi Hang Nga and locals in South Sudan. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations

At the moment, 63 Vietnamese doctors and staff including eleven women are working at Field Hospital 2 in South Sudan.

Alain Le Roit, former Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations at the UN, appreciated Vietnam’s role in the UN mission in Africa.

“The participation of Vietnamese military officers and doctors, both male and female, has been highly appreciated when more of them have been joining in and many of them have achieved recognisable success,” he said.

“In peacekeeping missions, female officers have played a very important role,” said Deputy Defence Minister Sr Lt Gen Nguyen Chi Vịnh. “They have proved that in such a severe environment, they can perform as well as their male colleagues.

“Before there were hardly any female officers found on UN missions,” he said. “But now, the good news is that the number of women registering and being qualified has surpassed the demand.”

According to Foreign Deputy Minister Le Hoai Trung, Vietnam’s participation in peacekeeping forces has helped gained more trust from other countries.

“To many African and Latin American nations, Vietnam is a good example of fighting to gain independence and achieving lots of success in building a country after war,” he said.

“Joining UN peacekeeping missions shows that Vietnam is an active member of the UN, and is willing to contribute to noble efforts to prevent conflicts, dissolve conflicts and contribute to developing the economies and societies of member countries. VNS

Le Huong

Military doctor takes pride in UN peacekeeping mission

Military doctor takes pride in UN peacekeeping mission

It was 1am on May 11, and Doctor Lai Ba Thanh at Vietnam’s level-2 field hospital in South Sudan and his colleagues were preparing to perform emergency surgery on a Mongolian soldier.

Vietnam targets plastic-free operations, high rate of female officers in its peacekeeping mission

Vietnam targets plastic-free operations, high rate of female officers in its peacekeeping mission

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, deputy minister of defence, speaks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s plans in United Nations’ peacekeeping missions.

 
 

Other News

.
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Nguyen Anh Vo, CEO of Nấm Xanh (Green Mushroom) Farm, has applied his school knowledge to find a stable consumption market. 

Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
Shifting to medical face masks not very fruitful on long term
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
Vietnam stands to win as “China+1” gains traction
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Changes in the global supply chain are taking place due to the virus outbreak, prompting a mounting number of foreign manufacturers to speed up their relocation from China to neighbouring countries including Vietnam.

Invigorating investors with PPP draft
Invigorating investors with PPP draft
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has released the latest draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships in a move to make a fresh shift towards a specific and consolidated framework for bankable projects.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Women can realise the dream to fly
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

Meeting Ha Thu Huong, very few people would think the pretty woman with a gentle voice is the co-pilot on a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321. Her energetic style and friendly manner both add to the equation.

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
EVFTA remains guiding light in mitigating trade depletion
FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

The European Union entry ban on its wide borders comes in a crucial year for Vietnamese exporters to the EU, leading to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to become ever more important for both sides in the year to come.    

One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
One-legged professional martial artist inspires students
FEATUREicon  12/04/2020 

If you spend the morning exercising in Tao Dan Park in the centre of HCM City, you may come across an unusual yet inspiring sight: a fit Vietnamese man with one leg practising martial arts. 

V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

During its 20-year history, some top strikers have graced the V.League 1 with their talents, with many going on to win the Golden Boot.

Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
Thu Nhi to become Vietnam’s first world boxing champion
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi bounces back and forth, landing punches at will. She bobs and weaves to avoid her opponent, and then finishes up with running and skipping.

Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
Artist brightens sick kids' days with paintings
FEATUREicon  11/04/2020 

Many people in the central province of Quang Tri may know Truong Dinh Dung as a charitable man, but they may not know he's also an accomplished artist.

Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
Six moments of genius from football star Quang Hai
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking football off our screens, what better time for a reminder of some of his best pieces of genius?

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  08/04/2020 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
Fighting against corruption to protect existence of the regime
FEATUREicon  07/04/2020 

The resolute and uncompromising efforts by the Party and State’s leaders and the no-forbidden zone policy in fighting corruption have created great confidence among people.

All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
All winners in the history of the Voice of Vietnam
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Since it started in 2012, six singers have won the top prize in the reality TV show, The Voice of Vietnam. Do you have a favourite winner? Here’s a recap of all the successful singers since the show started.

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

Global pharma groups push on with operations
Global pharma groups push on with operations
FEATUREicon  06/04/2020 

Despite having risk management solutions to ensure drug import continuity to Vietnam in response to EU border closures, international pharma giants Sanofi, Zuellig Pharma, Adamed, and Novartis are closely monitoring the situation

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/09/2019 

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 