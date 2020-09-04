Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Young people look to live streaming as source of high income

06/09/2020    15:00 GMT+7

Fame and high incomes have prompted many young people to offer streaming content on internet platforms.

Because of Covid-19, people are staying home more during their free time. YouTube, Facebook and Twitch have reported a sharp increase in the number of users and viewing hours this year.

There are no official statistics about the number of users and viewing hours in Vietnam, but analysts say the records of the number of Vietnamese viewers on YouTube and Facebook Gaming were broken recently.

Livestreams can be extremely attractive for young people who want to change their lives quickly.

Donations from fans alone can enrich streamers. ViruSs, Baroibeo and Do Mixi are famous streamers who receive up to tens of millions of dong for each livestream.

Streamers make money by playing games while commenting or talking to fans to attract viewers.

However, other streamers attract viewers with more suggestive behaviors. The huge amounts of money streamers can expect from donors explains why they carry out ‘dirty livestreams’, ignoring possible serious consequences.

Before Facebook Gaming was launched, no platform was strong enough to threaten YouTube’s dominant position in Vietnam.

Some platforms had to leave the market after they injected big money into the Vietnamese market, such as Cube TV of Bigo Live and Azubu of a startup in North America.

The ‘livestream game’ in Vietnam was triggered by TalkTV of VNG. However, it had to shut down later because it failed to control unlicensed streaming of football matches.

 
Facebook Gaming reportedly has spent big money to persuade celebrities such as PewPew (streamer) and Khoi My (singer) to work on the platform for at least three hours a day.

Prior to that, Facebook Gaming reportedly spent VND25,000 a month, or VND580 million, to retain the talented gamer Chim Se Di Nang and the community of fans loyal to AOE (Age of Empires) game.

Sources said another platform, Nonolive, also spent $20,000 a month, or VND460 million, to sign an exclusive contract with Linh Ngoc Dam in 2018. Many famous streamers, including Baroibeo, DungCT and AS Mobile, are still cooperating with the platform.

Nimo TV is less known, though it has successfully invited the No 1 streamer in Vietnam, Do Mixi, for cooperation.

Do Mixi recently had a record 242,000 viewers at ont time on YouTube, nearly twice as much as the record set by Nam Blue or Chim Se Di Nang on Facebook.

Nonolive belongs to Douyu, while Nimo TV belongs to Huya, the two largest Chinese livestream platforms. The biggest shareholder in both Douyu and Huya is Tencent, the technology giant.

The bottomless pockets of technology giants like Facebook, Tencent and Google are making livestream in Vietnam more popular than ever. The opportunities for young people are great.

Livestream industry

In the early days, one just needed a webcam, earphones, microphone and a computer with moderate configuration to become a streamer.

Later, a generation of eSports players left their profession and became streamers. The livestream market has become busier with the participation of these players, who have fame, skills and a powerful fandom.

As investments have poured in, livestream has become a big industry with a high professional level. Behind every successful streamer, there is an entire crew, comprising make-up artists, script writers, video editor, image management and branding officers.

The companies incubating streamers have also mushroomed, just like the companies which produce singers and actors for show business. The companies select candidates very carefully: they need to have a good appearance, know how to play games, and know how to communicate with viewers in the best way.

The companies have been very professional when clearing the way for their trainees to penetrate the showbiz world.

As cash continues to flow to livestream platforms, more and more streamer production companies will be established and the number of streamers will increase.

Analysts said even if there is no investor, streamers will still be able to ‘live well’ if Vietnam maintains a high number of viewers on YouTube as it did in 2019. 

Thai Khang

