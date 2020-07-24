Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan

A book on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes has been translated into Japanese by Professor Kazutaka Hashimoto from the Kanto Gakuin University and released in the country.

The Japanese version of the book

“Hoang Sa - Truong Sa: Luan cu va Su kien” (Hoang Sa - Truong Sa: Evidence and Events) by Dinh Kim Phuc was published by the Thoi Dai (Times) Publishing House in 2012.

The 263-page book provides historical evidence and international legal grounds affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagoes and opposing illegal sovereignty claims.

With four parts, the book features East Sea disputes and appropriate solutions. Its appendix includes interviews with domestic and foreign scholars.

The Japanese version is being distributed by many publishing houses in Japan and will be used as a reference document by Japanese research institutes, universities, and experts, helping to spread the message of Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty to the international community and Japan in particular./. VNA