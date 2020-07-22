Brunei stresses significance of UNCLOS to dispute settlement in East Sea

The Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Brunei Darussalam) has reaffirmed its commitment to the maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

In a statement on the East Sea issued on July 20, the ministry said negotiations on the East Sea issue should be resolved in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the rules and principles of international law.

In addition, all countries concerned need to promote a calm, peaceful and conducive environment, building confidence and enhancing mutual trust in the region, it said.

The ministry also stressed the importance of working actively towards the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

“Brunei Darussalam will continue to engage with all countries and contribute to the maintenance of regional peace and stability,” it pledged./. VNA