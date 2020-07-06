Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island

Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.
34 soldiers, including border guards, naval soldiers and coastal police, bring the national flag to Thoi Loi peak, the highest point on Ly Son island for a flag-raising ceremony, July 4 (Photo:Vietnam+)
Ly Son island boasts a proud history of defending national sovereignty (Photo:Vietnam+)
Delegates give salute to the national flag (Photo:Vietnam+)
The flag is raised on Thoi Loi peak (Photo:Vietnam+)
Soldiers on Ly Son island perform the flag-raising ceremony (Photo:Vietnam+)
The flag is raised on Thoi Loi peak (Photo:Vietnam+)
The flag-raising ceremony on Thoi Loi peak (Photo:Vietnam+)
The sacred national flag flaps in the sky (Photo:Vietnam+)
Following the flag-raising ceremony, the flag is stretched to cover the area where the event is hosted (Photo:Vietnam+)
The flag-raising ceremony on Thoi Loi peak (Photo:Vietnam+)
