11/11/2020 11:07:20 (GMT +7)
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations

11/11/2020    10:00 GMT+7

ASEAN foreign ministers reiterated the bloc's resolve to resume negotiations on a code of conduct in the East Sea with China during the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held online on Tuesday.

Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh opens the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) meeting on Tuesday. 

At the meeting held ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit slated for November 12-15, the ministers expressed pleasure at the new developments of the APSC despite a range of difficulties, as well as the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They highly valued the contributions of agencies under the APSC, such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC), to the pandemic fight.

The ministers said up to 98 per cent of the APSC action plan had been completed, describing this as a landmark in the ASEAN Community building.

 

However, more work needed to be done, they said, urging the agencies under the APSC to accelerate the implementation of the remaining action lines, and revamp their operation methods proactively and flexibly. 

They stressed the significance of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the statement issued by ASEAN foreign ministers on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the grouping (August 8, 1967).

ASEAN needs to carry forward the principles stated in these important documents and work harder to materialise the commitments included in the documents, they agreed.  VNS

ASEAN resolves disputes in East Sea by international law

ASEAN resolves disputes in East Sea by international law

ASEAN is steadfast in its stance of restraint and peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law in the face of threats to stability, security and safety, and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea.

 
 

Other News

.
East Sea disputes should be solved based on international laws: Ukrainian scholars
East Sea disputes should be solved based on international laws: Ukrainian scholars
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  09/11/2020 

Over 20 Ukrainian scholars, experts and lawyers have participated in a round table discussion on jurisdiction at disputed areas in Black Sea, Sea of Azov and East Sea at the press centre of the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency (UNIAN).

Vietnam backs peaceful settlement of maritime disputes
Vietnam backs peaceful settlement of maritime disputes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  06/11/2020 

The country always supports the peaceful settlement of territorial disputes on the basis of respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  04/11/2020 

“This is the time for China to give up the 9-dash line. This does not affect their interests,” said Dr. Li Nan, a research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, at a recent online seminar on the East Sea.

The East Sea and the new US President's choice
The East Sea and the new US President’s choice
FEATURE  04/11/2020 

Many Americans went to the polls early to elect a new President and the results of the 2020 US presidential election will have great implications for the world geopolitical situation.

Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  15/10/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called Sansha city in Phu Lam Island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago and related activities as they seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  08/10/2020 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  02/10/2020 

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATURE  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  26/09/2020 

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling is the key for ASEAN countries in the fight for a law-based order with the central role of ASEAN to achieve the goal of peace, stability and dynamism.

China reacts to France, UK and Germany's note verbales on East Sea
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  25/09/2020 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Note Verbales of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
Note Verbales of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany have submitted note verbales expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Three European powers reject China's East Sea claims
Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

AMM 53: US stresses law-based international order in East Sea
AMM 53: US stresses law-based international order in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  14/09/2020 

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun and foreign ministers stressed the importance of law-based international order in the settlement of disputes and rising militarisation in the East Sea at the virtual 27th ASEAN Regional Forum.

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam's sovereignty: Spokeswoman
All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  01/09/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

AMM 53: Cambodia reiterates stance on East Sea issue
AMM 53: Cambodia reiterates stance on East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  14/09/2020 

As a non-claimant state, Cambodia aligns itself with the common aspiration that the East Sea remains a sea of peace, stability and prosperity, stated Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.

Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  29/08/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on August 28 called on parties involved in the East Sea issue to pursue the peaceful settlement of conflicts based on international law.

US condemns China's firing of missiles in East Sea
US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  28/08/2020 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam's permission have no merit
Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  28/08/2020 

Any activities in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago without the country’s permission are meaningless, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 27.

Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY  28/08/2020 

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.

