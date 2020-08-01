Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) has virtual meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on July 30 (Source: antara)

During a virtual meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on July 30, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said there is a need for China, as a signatory to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC), to abide by the code of conduct while trying to resolve disputes related to the East Sea with Southeast Asian countries, the Indonesian news agency Antara reported on August 1.

Marsudi said in media briefing that the TAC has been accessioned by many countries, including China, the US, India, Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. Therefore, it is the obligation of those countries to follow the treaty’s principles.

She also stressed that dialogue is the best way to resolve conflicts and highlighted the consistent principle upheld by Indonesia in addressing the struggle for territory and power in the East Sea: that of respecting international law.

The diplomat also called on all parties to continue to prioritise cooperation and collaboration, rather than adverse rivalry./.VNA