Indonesia urges parties to respect international laws regarding East Sea disputes

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has called all parties to respect international laws in response to the recent escalating tensions in the East Sea.

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi.







All countries hope for a stable and peaceful East Sea, Marsudi told a press conference held virtually on July 16.

She expressed her concern over the developments in the waters, saying respect for international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), is a key aspect that needs to be enforced by all parties.

The minister also affirmed Indonesia's firm and consistent position on its sovereign territory in the sea.

Indonesia underlines the importance of the contributions from all nations to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea, and calls on all countries to refrain from actions that could increase tension in the region, Marsudi reiterated.

Previously, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has insisted that China’s unilateral claims over the East Sea have no legal basis and run counter to UNCLOS 1982./. VNA