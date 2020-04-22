Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

During a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on April 21, the Japanese Foreign Minister also protested against China’s sending of ships into the waters near the disputed islands in the East China Sea, which are now under the management of Japan and called Senkaku, but they are called Diaoyu by China.

“We condemn all acts that raise tensions in the area,” Motegi told a press conference.

Chinese ships have intruded in the waters near the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands seven times this year, most recently on April 17 when four China coast guard vessels sailed through the area for about 90 minutes before leaving./. VNA