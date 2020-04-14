Life on Truong Sa archipelago

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.
Daily flag ceremony of soldiers stationed on Truong Sa Lon (Grand Spratly) island (Photo: VNA)
Naval soldiers and locals on Sinh Ton island wrap traditional chung cake for Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)
A patient is operated in a hospital on Nam Yet island in Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers on Truong Sa island go on daily patrol to safeguard Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers under naval infantry always stay vigilant during their patrol shifts (Photo: VNA)
A cultural exchange between soldiers in Truong Sa island district and artists from Hai Phong cultural and artistic troupe, May 9, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
A naval soldier takes care of a sea almond tree, a signature tree on islands within Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers, officers on Truong Sa island visit a memorial to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)
Naval soldiers on Nam Yet island wrap traditional chung cake for Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Song Tu Tay island (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers on Da Tay island develop an aquaculture model to improve locals’ livelihood (Photo: VNA)
Wind power system on Truong Sa Lon island (Photo: VNA)
Great ceramic national flag on top of Truong Sa Lon island’s cultural palace (Photo: VNA)
Wind and solar power systems are installed in islands within Truong Sa archipelago to serve domestic use (Photo: VNA)
Fishing vessels anchor at Sinh Ton port on Sinh Ton island to avoid storm (Photo: VNA)
Local people and visitors offer incenses to historic hero Tran Quoc Tuan at a local temple dedicated to him on Song Tu Tay island (Photo: VNA)
Vegetable farm on Son Ca island supplies vegetables to islands within Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)
Children having fun on Truong Sa Lon island (Photo: VNA)
Locals in Truong Sa town ahead of Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday (Photo: VNA)
Naval soldiers on Truong Sa island read newspapers sent from mainland (Photo: VNA)
A naval soldier on Nui Le island in Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)
