15/04/2020
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Life on Truong Sa archipelago

 
 
15/04/2020

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

Life on Truong Sa archipelago

Daily flag ceremony of soldiers stationed on Truong Sa Lon (Grand Spratly) island (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Naval soldiers and locals on Sinh Ton island wrap traditional chung cake for Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago

A patient is operated in a hospital on Nam Yet island in Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Soldiers on Truong Sa island go on daily patrol to safeguard Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Soldiers under naval infantry always stay vigilant during their patrol shifts (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


A cultural exchange between soldiers in Truong Sa island district and artists from Hai Phong cultural and artistic troupe, May 9, 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


A naval soldier takes care of a sea almond tree, a signature tree on islands within Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Soldiers, officers on Truong Sa island visit a memorial to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Naval soldiers on Nam Yet island wrap traditional chung cake for Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


A corner of Song Tu Tay island (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Soldiers on Da Tay island develop an aquaculture model to improve locals’ livelihood (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Wind power system on Truong Sa Lon island (Photo: VNA)

 
Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Great ceramic national flag on top of Truong Sa Lon island’s cultural palace (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago



Wind and solar power systems are installed in islands within Truong Sa archipelago to serve domestic use (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago

Fishing vessels anchor at Sinh Ton port on Sinh Ton island to avoid storm (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Local people and visitors offer incenses to historic hero Tran Quoc Tuan at a local temple dedicated to him on Song Tu Tay island (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago



Vegetable farm on Son Ca island supplies vegetables to islands within Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Children having fun on Truong Sa Lon island (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago



Locals in Truong Sa town ahead of Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


Naval soldiers on Truong Sa island read newspapers sent from mainland (Photo: VNA)

Life on Truong Sa archipelago


A naval soldier on Nui Le island in Truong Sa archipelago (Photo: VNA)

 
 

