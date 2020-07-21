Malaysia: East Sea issue must be managed in peaceful, rational manner

Malaysia stands firm on its position that the East Sea issue must be managed in a peaceful and rational manner through dialogue and consultation.

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the matter had been emphasised by its Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a conversation with Japan’s Defence Minister Kono Taro through a telephone call on July 20.

According to the statement, Minister Ismail Sabri underscored the importance for all parties to work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

The two ministers also touched on the dynamic global security landscape of mutual interests and common concerns, including the East Sea, the statement said.

It said both ministers also discussed and updated each other on the prevention and control measures undertaken by both countries, particularly the roles of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Japan Self-Defence Forces in containing the spread of COVID-19./. VNA