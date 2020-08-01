Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea

01/08/2020    12:40 GMT+7

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

Phu Lam island of Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago is illegally claimed and upgraded by China (Photo: Reuters)

Malaysia’s Note No. HA26/20 refers to Note CML/14/2019 by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Secretary General.

It said with regard to the China’s assertion in the second and third paragraphs of its Note Verbale, the Government of Malaysia rejects China's claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction, with respect to the maritime areas of the East Sea encompassed by the relevant part of the 'nine-dash line' as they are contrary to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and without lawful effect to the extent that they exceed the geographic and substantive limits of China's maritime entitlements under the Convention.

“In this respect, the Government of Malaysia considers that the People's Republic of China's claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law. Therefore, the Government of Malaysia rejects in its entirety the content of the Note Verba le of the People's Republic of China,” according to the note.

Earlier, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said in a statement in response to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement on the East Sea on July 13, that matters relating to the waters must be resolved peacefully based on the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.

Malaysia would also continue to play an active role in ensuring that the East Sea remained a sea of peace and trade.

Malaysia hopes that the next talks will reach a result-oriented Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), he said.

 

On July 15, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the East Sea is the aspiration and goal of countries in the waters and the region as well as the international community.

The respect of maritime legal order and the full and responsible implementation of the 1982 UNCLOS are significant in realising these goals, she said.

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law.

Hang reiterated the view contained in the statement issued at the recent 36th ASEAN Summit that the 1982 UNCLOS is a legal framework on all activities at sea.

Vietnam hopes that countries will make efforts to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and cooperation in the East Sea and settle disputes through dialogues and other peaceful measures, in accordance with international law and for the common interest, the spokesperson stressed.

Vietnam always actively and responsibly contributes to the process, she said./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  30/07/2020 

China’s maritime claims are not valid under international law, according to the Joint Statement on Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2020 released on July 28.

East Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis
East Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/07/2020 

Australia tells the UN the claims have "no legal basis" as it aligns itself more closely with the US.

Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/07/2020 

A book on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes has been translated into Japanese by Professor Kazutaka Hashimoto from the Kanto Gakuin University and released in the country.

Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments over the East Sea with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Brunei stresses significance of UNCLOS to dispute settlement in East Sea
Brunei stresses significance of UNCLOS to dispute settlement in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

The Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Brunei Darussalam) has reaffirmed its commitment to the maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Malaysia: East Sea issue must be managed in peaceful, rational manner
Malaysia: East Sea issue must be managed in peaceful, rational manner
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/07/2020 

Malaysia stands firm on its position that the East Sea issue must be managed in a peaceful and rational manner through dialogue and consultation.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

All countries have common obligation, interest in respecting int’l law: spokeswoman
All countries have common obligation, interest in respecting int’l law: spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that all countries have the common obligation and interest in respecting fundamental principles of international law

Indonesia urges parties to respect international laws regarding East Sea disputes
Indonesia urges parties to respect international laws regarding East Sea disputes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has called all parties to respect international laws in response to the recent escalating tensions in the East Sea.

Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Peaceful life on Truong Sa
Peaceful life on Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/07/2020 

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 

Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island
Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/07/2020 

Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam has issued a note to China to protest an illegal military drill conducted on islands that rightfully belong to Vietnam.

