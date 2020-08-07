Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/08/2020 12:14:43 (GMT +7)
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN's solidarity in solving East Sea issue

07/08/2020    11:01 GMT+7

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has emphasised the solidarity of ASEAN countries in solving disputes in the East Sea.

Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein. (Photo: EPA/VNA)

The FM was speaking in the parliament on August 5, answering questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on the status of China’s demands for territory in the East Sea and how this impacts Malaysia’s security and sovereignty.

He said his ministry is keen on resolving the dispute constructively through appropriate diplomatic negotiations.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring ASEAN’s solidarity in solving territorial disputes in the East Sea with China.

 

On July 16, the FM affirmed Malaysia is consistent that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

In a press release on Malaysia’s stance on the July 13 statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the territorial issue, Hishamuddin stressed that Malaysia would continue to play an active role in ensuring that the East Sea remains a sea of peace and trade.

Matters relating to the East Sea must be resolved peacefully based on the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he said.

Malaysia looks forward to continuing the discussions to conclude an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea that would encompass elements which reflect the rights and interests of all parties, he stated./.VNA

 
 

Latest news

