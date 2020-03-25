Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang

 
 
26/03/2020    15:09 GMT+7

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang hinh anh 1

At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

From March 1-16, a search team of Ha Giang province’s Military High Command detected a set of remains in Nam Ngat hamlet, Thanh Thuy commune, Vi Xuyen district; one set of remains in Giang Nam hamlet, Thanh Thuy commune and eight sets of remains in Hoang Ly Pa village, Minh Tan commune. All 10 sets of remains are unknown.

 

After that, relevant units took samples of the remains to conduct DNA tests as a basis to prove the martyrs' identities later.
According to the Ha Giang Military High Command, since 2013, it has collected 113 sets of remains of martyrs./.VNA

40th anniversary of norther border defense fight: Vi Xuyen epic

 
 

Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/03/2020 

A collection of 20 books on Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty has been released to the public.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

New book on offshore archipelago published
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/03/2020 

A new book by journalist Nguyen Viet Ton on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago has just been published by Literature Publishing House.

32 years of Gac Ma battle
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/03/2020 

32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  10/02/2020 

As a home to many documents and objects relating to Hoang Sa Flotilla soldiers, the Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House is a must-see cultural and historical site for visitors to Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.

Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/01/2020 

The People’s Committee of Hoang Sa district in Da Nang has received documents, maps, artifacts and research works on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago present by organisations.

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring
FEATUREicon  09/02/2020 

“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.” 

Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
PHOTOSicon  13/01/2020 

As Tet (Lunar New Year) comes near, locals and naval soldiers on Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago gather to make traditional chung cakes.

Authors release second book about Spratly navy soldiers
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/12/2019 

A book featuring stories and photos about Vietnamese navy soldiers on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands has been published recently in Hanoi.

Gov't and private sector must join hands to lift start-up community
BUSINESSicon  01/01/2020 

Ly Dinh Quan, director of the Songhan Incubator, one of the first private start-up incubators in Vietnam, talks with reporter Chi Lan about the role of the private sector to support a new generation of start-ups in Vietnam.

Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/12/2019 

Australia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) expressed their grave concern over recent developments in the East Sea at the fourth Australia – RoK Foreign and Defence Ministers Meeting in Sydney.

Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/12/2019 

Pham Hai Anh, Vietnam’s representative to the United Nations, on December 10 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled via peaceful measures, in line with international law.

Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/12/2019 

The successful assembly of 927-Yet Kieu submarine rescue ship is a remarkable achievement by Vietnam’s defense industry, greatly contributing to the mission of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

PM Phuc appreciates EU’s viewpoint on East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/11/2019 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has showed his appreciation for the EU’s viewpoint on the East Sea issue, supporting safety, security and freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea, as well as complying with international law.

Europe steps up security presence in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/11/2019 

Growing economic interest in the East Sea has led the European Union and its member states to pay more attention to the region, according to an Italian expert. 

China’s “grey zone” tactic in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/11/2019 

Experts on the East Sea say China’s “grey zone” strategy provokes tension in order to control most of the East Sea.

World experts voice over East Sea issues again
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  18/11/2019 

Discussions at the event help address the heat of conflicts which threaten the regional security.

Vietnam rejects China’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/11/2019 

Vietnam rejects all the contents regarding Vietnam of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on November 8.

UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/11/2019 

The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an important legal instrument to regulate maritime issues and ensure legitimate rights and interests of countries.

Swiss lawyer emphasises observance of int’l law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/11/2019 

It is necessary to maintain and respect international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in the settlement of disputes in the East Sea, Swiss lawyer Pierre Schifferli has said.

