Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang

A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

From March 1-16, a search team of Ha Giang province’s Military High Command detected a set of remains in Nam Ngat hamlet, Thanh Thuy commune, Vi Xuyen district; one set of remains in Giang Nam hamlet, Thanh Thuy commune and eight sets of remains in Hoang Ly Pa village, Minh Tan commune. All 10 sets of remains are unknown.

After that, relevant units took samples of the remains to conduct DNA tests as a basis to prove the martyrs' identities later.

According to the Ha Giang Military High Command, since 2013, it has collected 113 sets of remains of martyrs./.VNA

