Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/07/2020 19:33:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Peaceful life on Truong Sa

07/07/2020    19:28 GMT+7

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 

Their sacrifice and efforts have brought about a new look for Truong Sa archipelago and breathed a new life into the islands.

Peaceful life on Truong Sa

The lighthouse on Da Tay (West Reef) B (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Peaceful life on Truong Sa


Teacher and students at the primary school on Sinh Ton island commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Peaceful life on Truong Sa

People and soldiers on An Bang island bid farewell to a visiting delegation from the mainland (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Peaceful life on Truong Sa



Residential area on Sinh Ton island commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Peaceful life on Truong Sa



Soldiers grow vegetables on Tien Nu (Tennent Reef) (Photo: VNP/VNA)

 
Peaceful life on Truong Sa



The complex of school, medical station, cultural house and wind power system in Sinh Ton commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Peaceful life on Truong Sa



Visiting Truong Sa Lon pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Peaceful life on Truong Sa



A tug of war competition between soldiers and civilians in Sinh Ton commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Peaceful life on Truong Sa



Playing area for children in Sinh Ton commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Peaceful life on Truong Sa



Dogs are familiar to Truong Sa Lon islanders (Photo: VNP/VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island
Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/07/2020 

Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam has issued a note to China to protest an illegal military drill conducted on islands that rightfully belong to Vietnam.

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/07/2020 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/07/2020 

Lieutenant Pham Cong Giap and Thap Van Hoan are two special soldiers working on the Son Ca (Sand Cay) Island.

Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/06/2020 

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/06/2020 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/06/2020 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/05/2020 

Vice Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet on May 28 repeated that all activities without Vietnam’s permission in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are valueless.

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/05/2020 

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

Fishermen defend national seas
Fishermen defend national seas
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Amid the current regional and international context, Vietnam urges parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/05/2020 

President of the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association Pierre Grega has voiced the association's support for Vietnam as China has increasingly undertaken unilateral actions in the East Sea.

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/05/2020 

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/05/2020 

Despite unruly actions by China in the East Sea, many Quang Ngai fishing vessels still head out to the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagos to fish on traditional fishing grounds, asserting their sovereignty over the seas.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 