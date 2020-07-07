Peaceful life on Truong Sa

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea.

Their sacrifice and efforts have brought about a new look for Truong Sa archipelago and breathed a new life into the islands.

The lighthouse on Da Tay (West Reef) B (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Teacher and students at the primary school on Sinh Ton island commune (Photo: VNP/VNA) People and soldiers on An Bang island bid farewell to a visiting delegation from the mainland (Photo: VNP/VNA)





Residential area on Sinh Ton island commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)



Soldiers grow vegetables on Tien Nu (Tennent Reef) (Photo: VNP/VNA)





The complex of school, medical station, cultural house and wind power system in Sinh Ton commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)





Visiting Truong Sa Lon pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)



A tug of war competition between soldiers and civilians in Sinh Ton commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)