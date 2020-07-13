Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

Filipinos happy after PCA's July 12, 2016 ruling (Source: EPA)

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. made the call on the 4th anniversary of the ruling, which, he said, conclusively settled the issue of historic rights and maritime entitlements in the East Sea based on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He stressed that the ruling is non-negotiable and the tribunal authoritatively ruled that China’s claim of historic rights to resources within the sea had no basis in law.

Locsin said the arbitration tribunal ruled that certain actions within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone violate the country’s sovereign rights and are thus unlawful.

“Compliance in good faith with the award would be consistent with the obligations of the Philippines and China under international law,” Locsin said. VNA