Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana

"That is very concerning. We view that with alarm," Lorenzana said at a security forum held in Manila on July 2.

Earlier the same day, at a regular press briefing of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said China’s military drills on Hoang Sa (Paracel) have violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago and run counter to the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).

“The drills have complicated the situation, which is unfavourable for the current negotiations between ASEAN and China over a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the maintenance of peace, stability and cooperation on the East Sea,” she said.

She added that Vietnam has handed over a diplomatic note voicing its objection and demanding China not to repeat such violation in the future. VNA