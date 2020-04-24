US condemns China's recent actions in East Sea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 23 criticised recent actions of China in the East Sea, including its announcement of establishing “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Earlier, just hours prior to a video conference between the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US on April 22, Pompeo also stressed that US strongly opposed China’s bullying behaviour against neighbouring countries in the recent past.

Also on April 23, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein issued a statement on the East Sea issue, saying all concerned parties must work together to maintain peace, security and stability in the East Sea and increase efforts to build, maintain and enhance mutual trust.

Malaysia held a view that the East Sea should be maintained as a sea of peace and trade. Therefore, matters relating to the sea must be resolved peacefully based on the principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, he said./.VNA

