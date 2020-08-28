Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea

28/08/2020    07:16 GMT+7

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the East Sea.

In a keynote speech at an event in Hawaii, Esper said China has fallen short of its promises to abide by international laws, rules or norms or honour the commitments it made to the international community, including not to militarise features in the East Sea.

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 26.

 

Responding to reporters’ query, the spokesperson made it clear that China’s act runs counter to the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and complicates the situation, which is unfavourable for the current negotiations between China and the ASEAN on a Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC) and the maintenance of a peaceful, stable and cooperative environment in the East Sea.

“Vietnam demands that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa archipelago, stop and not repeat such violations,” Hang said./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Bureau of Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce announced yesterday that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/08/2020 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, 

Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam called out China on a range of reports alleging China's illegal moves in the East Sea and the two archipelagos that Vietnam sees as its own.

Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has emphasised the solidarity of ASEAN countries in solving disputes in the East Sea.

US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea
US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 4 held a phone talk with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof, 

Singapore, US back settlement of East Sea disputes under international law
Singapore, US back settlement of East Sea disputes under international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reiterated US support for Southeast Asian states upholding their sovereign rights and interests in the East Sea under international law.

US, Indonesia highlight international law abidance in East Sea
US, Indonesia highlight international law abidance in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed bilateral defence ties and regional tensions over China’s claim that it owns most of the East Sea, 

Book on Vietnamese sea, islands published in Japan
Book on Vietnamese sea, islands published in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

A book on Vietnam's sea and island sovereignty has been released in Japan.

Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  30/07/2020 

China’s maritime claims are not valid under international law, according to the Joint Statement on Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2020 released on July 28.

East Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis
East Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/07/2020 

Australia tells the UN the claims have "no legal basis" as it aligns itself more closely with the US.

Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/07/2020 

A book on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes has been translated into Japanese by Professor Kazutaka Hashimoto from the Kanto Gakuin University and released in the country.

Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments over the East Sea with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Brunei stresses significance of UNCLOS to dispute settlement in East Sea
Brunei stresses significance of UNCLOS to dispute settlement in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

The Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Brunei Darussalam) has reaffirmed its commitment to the maintenance of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Malaysia: East Sea issue must be managed in peaceful, rational manner
Malaysia: East Sea issue must be managed in peaceful, rational manner
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/07/2020 

Malaysia stands firm on its position that the East Sea issue must be managed in a peaceful and rational manner through dialogue and consultation.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

All countries have common obligation, interest in respecting int’l law: spokeswoman
All countries have common obligation, interest in respecting int’l law: spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that all countries have the common obligation and interest in respecting fundamental principles of international law

