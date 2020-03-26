Vietnam asks China to respect its sovereignty

Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,

as well as efforts of countries in negotiations of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said.

Hang made the remarks at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 26, while answering reporters’ queries regarding Vietnam’s response to Chinese media’s information about China’s launch of two research stations on Fiery Cross and Subi Reefs of Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

She reiterated that Vietnam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence testifying its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa archipelagos in line with international law.

Therefore, all activities on those islands must have Vietnam’s permission, the spokesperson stressed.

Regarding Taiwan (China)’s live-fire drill around Ba Binh (Itu Aba) island in Truong Sa, Hang described the exercise as an action that has seriously violated Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty over the archipelago, threatened peace, stability, safety and security of navigation, caused tensions and complicated the situation in the East Sea.

Vietnam absolutely opposes and requests Taiwan not to repeat such violation in the future, she said./.VNA