Vietnam backs peaceful settlement of maritime disputes

The statement was made by Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Duong Hoai Nam at a Foreign Ministry regular meeting in Hanoi on November 5 in reply to a reporter's question about China's announcement on November 4 regarding a bill that allows the country's coast guard to use weapons in Chinese-controlled waters.

“Vietnam has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis to assert its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos in accordance with international law. The nation always supports the peaceful settlement of territorial disputes on the basis of respect for international law, including the 1982 United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the Deputy Spokesman said.

The ASEAN-China workshop on promoting cooperation in ensuring just and humane treatment of fishermen in the East Sea was held on November 4. The event gave a chance to Vietnam to convey a message to regional countries and other ASEAN member states which are seeking to protect the legitimate rights and interests of fishermen under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of their nations.

Also at the press briefing, the deputy spokesperson touched upon the ongoing US president election and Vietnam-US ties in the time to come, as saying that the Vietnam regards the US one of the most important partners on the basis of respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and mutual benefits.

The presidential election is an internal affair of the US and only the American people have the right to make decisions.



The bilateral ties have made great strides with a comprehensive, substantial and deeper development, creating a solid foundation for both nations to continue fostering their relations as a contribution to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world as a whole.

“We believe that any President of the US will support this process. Vietnam hopes that the US will continue to expand, consolidate and develop the bilateral relations in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner,” the official said

The country welcomes the role and initiatives of the US to help maintain peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the region, including supporting ASEAN's central role in harmony with regional cooperation mechanisms and in line with international law, he added. VOV