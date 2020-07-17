Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 15:40:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands

16/07/2020    21:46 GMT+7

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Le Thi Thu Hang at the regular press briefing held on Thursday in Hanoi. 

The foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang made the remarks during Thursday's press briefing in response to Chinese foreign spokeswoman Hua Chunying’s series of tweets on the South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea).

They were likely triggered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Monday statement which called out China for illegal maritime claims and activities in the disputed waters that go against international law and especially, the 2016 ruling of a Hague-based arbitral tribunal.

The Chinese foreign spokesperson spewed out numerous erroneous claims such as Chinese people’s activities in the sea “date back to over 2,000 years ago” or that China has “lawfully recovered” the so-called Nansha and Xisha islands from Japanese occupation and “resumed exercise of sovereignty” there.

Nansha and Xisha are the names China gives to Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracels) archipelagos.

Vietnam had exercised legal control over the two islands until Hoang Sa was illegally seized and occupied by Chinese forces in 1974, while a number of geographical features in Truong Sa have also been taken by China.

"All countries have the responsibility and common interests in respecting the basic principles of international law," Hang said, adding that the full respect to legal order at sea and "compliance with good faith" to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) play an important role in the maintenance of peace, stability, co-operation and development in the sea.

Vietnam's consistent view is that UNCLOS 1982 sets out the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out, and it welcomes all countries' stances that align with this view, Hang said.

"We expect that all countries, together with Vietnam, will bring the fullest efforts to contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, co-operation and development in the South China Sea, and resolve the issues via dialogues and other peaceful measures in line with international law and the aspirations of countries in the region and the international community," the Vietnamese diplomat said.

She added that Vietnam "has always contributed in a positive and responsible manner to this course."

Some other ASEAN member countries who are claimants in the South China Sea dispute the same day also announced their stance regarding the latest remarks from the US.

Retno Marsudi, foreign minister of Indonesia, said countries should respect international law, including UNCLOS 1982.

 

Malaysia foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein also released a statement, maintaining Malaysia’s position that “all parties must work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the South China Sea,” and that matters related to the sea must be resolved peacefully based on international law.

Air links

Under the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ministries and agencies are working with their foreign counterparts on the restoration of air transport links between Vietnam and several Asian countries and territories, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hang said when answering questions regarding the resumption of overseas flights with COVID-19 largely under control in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she said, has informed foreign agencies in Vietnam about plans to resume flights to Seoul (Republic of Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Taiwan (China), Guangzhou (China), Vientiane (Laos), and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) from mid-July, based on ensuring compliance with prevention measures to ensure the coronavirus does not spread in the community.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
Aircraft in front of the Noi Bai international terminal in Hanoi in mid-July. — VNS Photo Trong Kien

The Ministry of Transport is also holding discussions with relevant agencies in these countries and territories to reach consensus on flight and route specifics, Hang added.

Vietnam will prioritise people currently allowed to enter the country, including Vietnamese citizens, foreign experts, investors, business managers, and skilled workers, those entering for diplomatic and official purposes, and other special cases, she said.

All arrivals into Vietnam must comply with medical quarantine rules.

Vietnam has banned foreign arrivals since late March in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.  VNS

Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos

Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos

The people’s committee of the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands district in Danang strongly protested China’s decision to establish the so-called Xisha and Nansha districts to govern over Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) islands.

Paracel and Spratly Islands have never appeared in Chinese administrative maps

Paracel and Spratly Islands have never appeared in Chinese administrative maps

In China’s ancient maps, this country’s southernmost point is Hainan Island.  

 
 

Other News

.
All countries have common obligation, interest in respecting int’l law: spokeswoman
All countries have common obligation, interest in respecting int’l law: spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  4 giờ trước 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that all countries have the common obligation and interest in respecting fundamental principles of international law

Indonesia urges parties to respect international laws regarding East Sea disputes
Indonesia urges parties to respect international laws regarding East Sea disputes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  4 giờ trước 

Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has called all parties to respect international laws in response to the recent escalating tensions in the East Sea.

Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  5 giờ trước 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  8 giờ trước 

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Peaceful life on Truong Sa
Peaceful life on Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/07/2020 

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 

Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island
Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/07/2020 

Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam has issued a note to China to protest an illegal military drill conducted on islands that rightfully belong to Vietnam.

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  02/07/2020 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/07/2020 

Lieutenant Pham Cong Giap and Thap Van Hoan are two special soldiers working on the Son Ca (Sand Cay) Island.

Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/06/2020 

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/06/2020 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 