Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:25:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea

 
 
20/03/2020    22:30 GMT+7

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea hinh anh 1

The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang 

Hang made the statement on March 20 while answering reporters’ queries about Vietnam’s reaction to the publication of a Chinese map with the “nine-dash line” by some social networking accounts registered by Chinese representative agencies abroad.

 

She reiterated Vietnam’s clear and consistent stance on the East Sea issue, and stressed that the country has sufficient legal grounds and historic evidence affirming its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, as well as its sovereignty, sovereignty rights and jurisdiction over territorial waters defined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS)./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
New book on offshore archipelago published
New book on offshore archipelago published
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/03/2020 

A new book by journalist Nguyen Viet Ton on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago has just been published by Literature Publishing House.

32 years of Gac Ma battle
32 years of Gac Ma battle
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/03/2020 

32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai
Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  10/02/2020 

As a home to many documents and objects relating to Hoang Sa Flotilla soldiers, the Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House is a must-see cultural and historical site for visitors to Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.

Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa
Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/01/2020 

The People’s Committee of Hoang Sa district in Da Nang has received documents, maps, artifacts and research works on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago present by organisations.

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring
New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring
FEATUREicon  09/02/2020 

“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.” 

Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
Tet comes early in offshore Sinh Ton island
PHOTOSicon  13/01/2020 

As Tet (Lunar New Year) comes near, locals and naval soldiers on Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) island in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago gather to make traditional chung cakes.

Authors release second book about Spratly navy soldiers
Authors release second book about Spratly navy soldiers
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/12/2019 

A book featuring stories and photos about Vietnamese navy soldiers on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands has been published recently in Hanoi.

Gov't and private sector must join hands to lift start-up community
Gov't and private sector must join hands to lift start-up community
BUSINESSicon  01/01/2020 

Ly Dinh Quan, director of the Songhan Incubator, one of the first private start-up incubators in Vietnam, talks with reporter Chi Lan about the role of the private sector to support a new generation of start-ups in Vietnam.

Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute
Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/12/2019 

Australia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) expressed their grave concern over recent developments in the East Sea at the fourth Australia – RoK Foreign and Defence Ministers Meeting in Sydney.

Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures
Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/12/2019 

Pham Hai Anh, Vietnam’s representative to the United Nations, on December 10 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled via peaceful measures, in line with international law.

Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine
Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/12/2019 

The successful assembly of 927-Yet Kieu submarine rescue ship is a remarkable achievement by Vietnam’s defense industry, greatly contributing to the mission of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

PM Phuc appreciates EU’s viewpoint on East Sea issue
PM Phuc appreciates EU’s viewpoint on East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/11/2019 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has showed his appreciation for the EU’s viewpoint on the East Sea issue, supporting safety, security and freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea, as well as complying with international law.

Europe steps up security presence in East Sea
Europe steps up security presence in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/11/2019 

Growing economic interest in the East Sea has led the European Union and its member states to pay more attention to the region, according to an Italian expert. 

China’s “grey zone” tactic in East Sea
China’s “grey zone” tactic in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/11/2019 

Experts on the East Sea say China’s “grey zone” strategy provokes tension in order to control most of the East Sea.

World experts voice over East Sea issues again
World experts voice over East Sea issues again
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  18/11/2019 

Discussions at the event help address the heat of conflicts which threaten the regional security.

Vietnam rejects China’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa
Vietnam rejects China’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/11/2019 

Vietnam rejects all the contents regarding Vietnam of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement on sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on November 8.

UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues
UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/11/2019 

The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an important legal instrument to regulate maritime issues and ensure legitimate rights and interests of countries.

Swiss lawyer emphasises observance of int’l law in East Sea
Swiss lawyer emphasises observance of int’l law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/11/2019 

It is necessary to maintain and respect international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in the settlement of disputes in the East Sea, Swiss lawyer Pierre Schifferli has said.

Be careful with imported products featuring China's illegal nine-dash line
Be careful with imported products featuring China's illegal nine-dash line
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/11/2019 

Recently, many imported products with the illegal nine-dash line have been detected in Vietnam, capturing public attention.

Don't expect too much from ASEAN in East Sea issues: Australian scholar
Don't expect too much from ASEAN in East Sea issues: Australian scholar
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  11/11/2019 

ASEAN is divided in the East Sea issue and Vietnam needs to avoid controversy when it takes over the chairmanship 2020.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 