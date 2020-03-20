Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Hang made the statement on March 20 while answering reporters’ queries about Vietnam’s reaction to the publication of a Chinese map with the “nine-dash line” by some social networking accounts registered by Chinese representative agencies abroad.

She reiterated Vietnam’s clear and consistent stance on the East Sea issue, and stressed that the country has sufficient legal grounds and historic evidence affirming its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, as well as its sovereignty, sovereignty rights and jurisdiction over territorial waters defined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS)./.VNA