Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/06/2020 12:18:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa

 
 
14/06/2020    10:43 GMT+7

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa hinh anh 1

Fishing boat QNg 96416 (Photo: Quang Ngai Radio and TV Station)

Relevant agencies said Vietnam’s fishing boat QNg 96416 TS was moving about 7 nautical miles to the south of Lincoln Island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago when a steel vessel plated 4006 and a motorboat of China came very near, causing big waves that made 16 fishermen and many objects on the Vietnamese boat to fall into the water, and water to enter the boat.

It was reported that some people on the Chinese vessels got on to the Vietnamese boat to pump water out and brought the Vietnamese fishermen back to the boat. They then forced the captain of the Vietnamese boat to fingerprint some documents in foreign languages and took away a large volume of seafood, fishing tools and equipment on the QNg 96416 TS.

 

Immediately on June 10, the Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry and the Vietnam Embassy in Beijing contacted the Chinese side and affirmed Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa archipelago. The agencies also requested the Chinese side to investigate the incident and inform the investigation’s results to authorised Vietnamese agencies for coordinating to address the incident.

On June 12, the QNg 96416TS and all fishermen on board safely landed in Sa Ky, the central province of Quang Ngai. The fishermen are now under quarantine in Quang Ngai’s Binh Son medical centre in accordance with COVID-19 prevention regulations.  

Authorised agencies of Vietnam are working to collect and verify information on the incident and will continue to contact the Chinese side to protect the national sovereignty and Vietnamese fishermen’s legitimate rights and interests.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
Vietnam calls on countries to contribute to peace, security in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Countries need to act responsibly in the East Sea, not complicate the situation, and contribute to preserving peace and security in the waters, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/06/2020 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/06/2020 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
Vietnam objects to China’s vegetable cultivation in Hoang Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/05/2020 

Vice Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Doan Khac Viet on May 28 repeated that all activities without Vietnam’s permission in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are valueless.

Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
Bayer Vietnam CEO fined for disseminating nine-dash line map
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/05/2020 

The CEO admitted that she sent an attached file having the illegal nine-dash line.

Fishermen defend national seas
Fishermen defend national seas
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Amid the current regional and international context, Vietnam urges parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/05/2020 

President of the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association Pierre Grega has voiced the association's support for Vietnam as China has increasingly undertaken unilateral actions in the East Sea.

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/05/2020 

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  13/05/2020 

Despite unruly actions by China in the East Sea, many Quang Ngai fishing vessels still head out to the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagos to fish on traditional fishing grounds, asserting their sovereignty over the seas.

Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on May 11 said that China’s suspension of fishing in waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea carries no weight whatsoever.

Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/05/2020 

In late 2019 and early 2020 China announced its “Four-Sha” sovereignty claims over the East Sea in two diplomatic notes sent to the UN Secretary-General, 

Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral decision on fishing ban in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16.

China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
China acts aggressively in the East Sea: US defense secretary
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/05/2020 

China is blamed to attempt to exploit the Covid-19 crisis to their benefit at the expense of others.

Fisheries Society opposes Chinese fishing bans in East Sea
Fisheries Society opposes Chinese fishing bans in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  05/05/2020 

The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) released a document on May 4 opposing China’s issuance of regulations banning fishing in the East Sea this year.

A mobile hospital at sea
A mobile hospital at sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/05/2020 

Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
EU Ambassador voices concern over unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/04/2020 

The EU is committed to the legal order for the seas and oceans based upon international law, maritime security and cooperation, and the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the interest of all states, EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans said.

Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law
Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/04/2020 

Foreign experts have condemned China’s recent actions in the East Sea, saying its moves have escalated tensions in the region and infringed upon international law.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 