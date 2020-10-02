Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/10/2020 15:53:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code

02/10/2020    14:47 GMT+7

Vietnam wants code of conduct (COC) negotiations for parties in the East Sea between Southeast Asian nations and China to resume soon, after months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson has said.

Vietnam wants resumption of talks on East Sea code

Spokesperson for the Vietnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang at Thursday's press briefing in Hanoi. 

Speaking at a press briefing in Hanoi on Thursday, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Le Thi Thu Hang was responding to reports of Philippines’ foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. stating that the country is “pushing as hard as it can” for the substantial progress on the second reading of the negotiating draft and getting started on the COC before the country hands over the ASEAN-China country co-ordinator role to Myanmar next year.

The resumption of talks is a priority for ASEAN countries and China and Vietnam “share this priority”, Hang said, adding that Vietnam hopes that the member countries will arrive at a conclusion of an effective and comprehensive COC that is consistent with international law and especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

ASEAN countries and China finished their first reading of the draft code in the sea last year, while three readings are planned, with 2021 supposed to be the year when the code is fully fleshed out and hoped to resolve conflicts in the resource-rich waterway.

Also at the briefing, Hang remarks that China's reported live-fire drills in the East Sea "jeopardise" peace and security in the region.

The spokesperson said China's activities near the Hoang Sa archipelago are contrary to the spirit of the existing Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), complicate the situation and are not conducive to COC talks.

“Vietnam has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis to assert its sovereignty over the two island chains – Hoang Sa and Truong Sa – which are in conformity with international law,” Hang said.

Vietnam claims Hoang Sa as its own but the archipelago has been under Chinese control since its violent seizure in the early 70s.

Vietnam demanded that China end its excursion, respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two islands, and refrain from committing similar acts in the future, she said.

Also during the briefing, the Vietnamese spokesperson was asked on Vietnam’s stance towards three note verbales addressed to the UN by the UK, France, and Germany refuting China’s expansive claims in the East Sea on September 16.

 

The three European powers, all signatories to the UNCLOS 1982, denounced Beijing’s so-called “historic rights” over much of the waters as not in line with international law and especially the 1982 convention.

The notes also stressed the importance of “unhampered exercise of the freedom of the high seas, in particular the freedom of navigation and overflight, and of the right of innocent passage enshrined in UNCLOS, including in the East Sea.”

“Vietnam’s stance on the East Sea has been consistently conveyed on many occasions,” Hang said, adding that all countries sharing the common aspiration to promote peace, stability, co-operation and development in the sea should “respect the legal order at sea, and fully observe with good faith and sense of responsibility UNCLOS 1982.”

“Vietnam welcomes countries’ stance on the South China Sea in line with international law, and shares the perspective that UNCLOS 1982 should be the framework to govern all matters at sea and ocean,” the spokesperson said.

“In this spirit, together with ASEAN countries, Vietnam hopes that all countries, including ASEAN partners, would make meaningful contributions to the maintenance of peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea and settle conflicts via dialogues and other peaceful measures in line with international law, to serve the mutual interests and aspirations of countries in the region and in the international community,” she noted.

“Vietnam has always been a proactive and responsible contributor to this process,” Hang said.

Also on Thursday, asked on the rising hostility in the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, foreign ministry spokesperson Hang said Vietnam is deeply concerned about the conflict.

“We welcome mediation efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group and call on all involved parties to refrain and put an end to escalation of conflicts, in the benefits of the two countries’ people, and to resolve conflicts via peaceful measures based on international law, contributing to the regional and global peace and stability,” Hang said.  VNS

Together for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community

Together for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), 

 
 

Other News

.
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/09/2020 

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling is the key for ASEAN countries in the fight for a law-based order with the central role of ASEAN to achieve the goal of peace, stability and dynamism.

China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/09/2020 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Note Verbales of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
Note Verbales of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany have submitted note verbales expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

AMM 53: US stresses law-based international order in East Sea
AMM 53: US stresses law-based international order in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/09/2020 

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun and foreign ministers stressed the importance of law-based international order in the settlement of disputes and rising militarisation in the East Sea at the virtual 27th ASEAN Regional Forum.

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

AMM 53: Cambodia reiterates stance on East Sea issue
AMM 53: Cambodia reiterates stance on East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/09/2020 

As a non-claimant state, Cambodia aligns itself with the common aspiration that the East Sea remains a sea of peace, stability and prosperity, stated Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.

Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/08/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on August 28 called on parties involved in the East Sea issue to pursue the peaceful settlement of conflicts based on international law.

US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

Any activities in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago without the country’s permission are meaningless, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 27.

Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.

US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the East Sea.

US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  27/08/2020 

The Bureau of Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce announced yesterday that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/08/2020 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, 

Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam called out China on a range of reports alleging China's illegal moves in the East Sea and the two archipelagos that Vietnam sees as its own.

Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has emphasised the solidarity of ASEAN countries in solving disputes in the East Sea.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 