Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

Regarding US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement on the US position on maritime claims in the East Sea, Hang said peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the sea is the aspiration and goal of countries in the waters and the region as well as the international community.

The respect of maritime legal order and the full and responsible implementation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) are significant in realising these goals, she said.

Hang reiterated the view contained in the statement issued at the recent 36th ASEAN Summit that the 1982 UNCLOS is a legal framework on all activities at sea.

Vietnam hopes that countries will make efforts to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and cooperation in the East Sea and settle disputes through dialogues and other peaceful measures, in accordance with international law and for the common interest, the spokesperson stressed.

Vietnam always actively and responsibly contributes to the process, she said.VNA