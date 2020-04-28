Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
28/04/2020 16:06:30 (GMT +7)
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients

 
 
28/04/2020    15:00 GMT+7

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 1

At present, the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No 2 is treating over 30 cases of patients suffering from the COVID-19.

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 2

A doctor wears personal protective clothing as they provide a health-check for a COVID-19 patient.

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 3

The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No 2 is at the forefront of providing treatment for COVID-19 patients.

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 4

Frontline doctors discuss ways to provide suitable treatment for COVID-19 cases

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 5

A typical day will usually involve medical workers doing 12-hour shifts. As a result, some departments such as Emergency and Active Resuscitation, doctors, and nurses must work tirelessly to see to patients.

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 6

With the COVID-19 being a new strain of the virus the treatment for must strictly follow the anti-bacterial process, doctors state

 
a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 7

As a means of avoiding infection, healthcare professionals working in quarantine facilities must regularly don protective clothing in an effort to ensure their own safety.

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 8

Medical workers wearing protective clothing take samples from their patients

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 9

Individuals suffering from COVID-19 receive medicine from nurses

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 10

Aside from treating patients, health workers must take care of severely sick patients who require the use of a medical ventilator. Doctor Do Thi Phuong Mai, Deputy Head of the Department of General Infectious Diseases, believes that medical workers can overcome these challenges providing that each COVID-19 case responds well to treatment.

a closer look at a quarantine area for covid-19 patients hinh 11

A camp bed has been set up in an office for medical workers to rest at the hospital. For almost two months, the majority of healthcare professionals have stayed on site to take care and treat infected patients.

VOV/National Hospital for Tropical Diseases

 
 

