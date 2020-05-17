Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
A look at President Ho Chi Minh’s house throughout his childhood

 
 
19/05/2020    16:15 GMT+7

Marking President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary this year, VOV.VN takes you to a tour of the late president’s house where he lived from 1901 to 1906.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 1

Located in Kim Lien commune of Nam Dan district, Nghe An province, in central Vietnam, Sen Village is the place where President Ho Chi Minh spent his childhood. In the village, there is a 5-room wooden house with thatched roofs owned by Nguyen Sinh Sac, President Ho’s father. This is the house where President Ho lived from 1901 to 1906.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 2

The signpost reads: The house of Phó bảng Nguyen Sinh Sac, the father of President Ho Chi Minh. (Phó bảng was an academic degree granted to those who passed exams under the Nguyen Dynasty from 1829 to 1919).

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 3

Nguyen Sinh Sac passed the Confusion examination in 1894 and gained the tittle Phó bảng - a second-rank position seven years later.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 4

Proud to have the first person accredited by the Hue royal court, Sen villagers erected a house for Nguyen Sinh Sac to recognize his contribution to the locality. The house was built on a total area of approximately 2,500 m2, including a garden.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 5

After the house was completed, Nguyen Sinh Sac and some of his relatives, including Nguyen Sinh Cung, the former name of President Ho Chi Minh during his childhood, moved to live in.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 6

Pictured is the intricately patterned tea set which was used by Nguyen Sinh Sac to receive guests, including national patriots. After more than a century, the set has been kept intact 

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 7

This is the kitchen with simple wooden cupboards

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 8

All the artifacts have been kept till today

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 9

President Ho’s family used this three-legged stove for cooking meals

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 10
 

The house was hidden behind big trees

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 11

Bamboo trees were planted on the path leading to the house

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 12

Visitors are eager to discover the house where President Ho lived throughout his childhood

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 13

The house is part of the Kim Lien Relic Complex which has been recognized as the national special heritage site. It displays many valuable artifacts associated with President Ho’s childhood and his two visits during his lifetime. In the picture, this is the car that took President Ho to Sen village for the first visit on June 16, 1957.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 14

This is the silk outfit President Ho was wearing during his first visit to his hometown in June 1957.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 15

The white khaki costume and a pair of rubber sandals were worn when President Ho visited his home village for the second time in 1961.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 16

On display are a microphone, an ashtray, and a cup set President Ho used when he visited Dong Hieu farm in Thai Hoa town of Nghe An province in 1961.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 17

This is the latest artifact which was awarded to the Kim Lien Relic Complex in January 2020. Hearing of President Ho’s death, Nguyen Cong Phi, a worker of Vinh mechanical factory, portrayed the late President on the wreckage of US aircraft shot down by soldiers and people of Vinh city. The portrait was used in President Ho’s memorial service in Nghe An province from September 4-9, 1969.

a look at president ho chi minh’s house throughout his childhood hinh 18

Marking President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary this year, many delegations have visited the relic complex to learn about the late president’s life.

VOV

 
 

