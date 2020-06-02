A special museum of agricultural tools

He hit on the idea of preserving local agricultural tools which partly represent the culture of Khmer ethnic people. In 2006, he called for locals to donate their old tools. When his collection reached 100 items, Hy opened a small museum inside the pagoda. The museum now welcomes students and visitors who are interested in learning about the cultural artefacts. Abbot Chau Son Hy is introducing the 126-year-old vehicle which is a highlight of the museum – PHOTOS: LE HOANG VU An old rice mill Unique rice sickles A wooden harrow A fish catching tool made in 1960 Another fish catching tool