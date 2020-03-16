Abandoned hospital in Hanoi turned into Covid-19 quarantine area

A hospital in Hanoi’s Me Linh District which has been left idle for many years are being restored to serve as a quarantine area for Covid-19 response work.

The old Me Linh General Hospital was put into operation in August 2007 after the seven-month construction with two buildings. However, in 2013, Hanoi decided to invest VND2.7-trillion (USD117 million) in a 1,000 sick-bed facility to replace the old Me Linh General Hospital.

Since the old hospital has been left unused. Many of its facilities have severely deteriorated.

At present, around 100 engineers and workers are focusing on the restoration of the old Me Linh General Hospital to make it into a Covid-19 quarantine and treatment area to receive a large number of overseas Vietnamese expected to return Vietnam in the coming days.

The 12-hectare area can serve 200 people.

The entire electricity and water system is being reinstalled

The floor is being repaired

The surrounding area will be transferred into playground for quarantined people

Hanoi has planned to use many other facilities as quarantine areas, including vocational training schools in Phu Xuyen District and Quan Ngua Sports Complex.

