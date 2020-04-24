ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

The opening of the machine is the second free food ATM machine to come into operation with the first running on 123-127 Vo Van Tan street in Ward 6 of District 3. The machine operates twice a day between 9am to 10:30am in the morning and 3pm to 4:30pm in the afternoon.

Each food ATM machine dispenses between 150 and 200 packages each day.

A single package consists of rice, noodles, egg, sausages, and canned food.

People queue up as they wait their turn in line.

Each person has their body temperature measured before receiving food.

There are also frequent reminders for people to wash their hands.

Deprived people are guided on how to receive food from the ATM machine.

The organisers plan to unveil the third food ATM machine in Hanoi in the near future.

Nguoilaodong/VOV

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’ Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.