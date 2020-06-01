Bac Ha horse race attracts tourists

The final round of the traditional horse race on the Bac Ha Plain of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai took place on May 31.
The traditional horse race takes place on the Bac Ha Plain of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai (Photo: Vietnam+)
This year’s event is held earlier than previous ones in a bid to lure tourists to the northern mountainous province following the impacts of Covid-19 epidemic (Photo: Vietnam+)
Horse racing is a traditional activity of Bac Ha people. After many years of falling into oblivion, the traditional horse racing festival was officially restored in 2007. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Tourists come to Bac Ha to enjoy the unique horse racing (Photo: Vietnam+)
The race of the so-called 'bare-footed knights' and transport horses attract many spectators, including foreigners (Photo: Vietnam+)
The final round is attended by 33 jockeys from mountainous villages in Lao Cai and some neighbouring provinces (Photo: Vietnam+)
This is the first time a female jockey has attended the race since the first competition was organised in 2007 (Photo: Vietnam+)
This is the first time a female jockey has attended the race since the first competition was organised in 2007 (Photo: Vietnam+)
The jockeys and horses are divided into races to determine the fastest performers for the final rounds to compete for the top four positions (Photo: Vietnam+)
What is unique about the Bac Ha race is that the racing horses are usually used to transport goods to the fields on the high and steep mountains (Photo: Vietnam+)
While the jockeys are in actually fact genuine farmers from the ethnic groups of Mong, Tay and Nung (Photo: Vietnam+)
Spectators are treated to spectacular performances where the riders demonstrate their capability and talent for riding horses without saddles or straps (Photo: Vietnam+)
What is unique about the Bac Ha race is that the racing horses are usually used to transport goods to the fields on the high and steep mountains while the jockeys are in actually fact genuine farmers from the ethnic groups of Mong, Tay and Nung (Photo: Vietnam+)
The jockeys and horses are divided into races to determine the fastest performers for the final rounds to compete for the top four positions (Photo: Vietnam+)
The jockeys and horses are divided into races to determine the fastest performers for the final rounds to compete for the top four positions (Photo: Vietnam+)
Spectators are treated to spectacular performances where the riders demonstrate their capability and talent for riding horses without saddles or straps (Photo: Vietnam+)
Spectators are treated to spectacular performances where the riders demonstrate their capability and talent for riding horses without saddles or straps (Photo: Vietnam+)
The jockeys and horses are divided into races to determine the fastest performers for the final rounds to compete for the top four positions (Photo: Vietnam+)
The horse racing shows the cultural and spiritual life of local people (Photo: Vietnam+)
Horse racing shows the cultural and spiritual life of local people (Photo: Vietnam+)
It also contributes to preserving and promoting the cultural tradition of Bac Ha ethnic minorities to domestic and foreign tourists (Photo: Vietnam+)
First prize is awarded to Vang Van Giang in Na Hoi commune (Photo: Vietnam+)
The horse racing shows the cultural and spiritual life of local people (Photo: Vietnam+)
When talking about travel to the northern province of Lang Son, you may think of the historic Chi Lang Passage which used to be the barrier protecting Vietnam from Chinese invaders or the famous Nhat Thanh-Nhi Thanh-Tam Thanh caves.
An Olympic horse-riding club has opened at the Thien Ma Sports Centre in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the National Sports Administration has announced.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code