Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat

Hanoi is not only known for its old streets but also century-old banyan trees, which have stood against time and witnessed many historical ups and downs.

During these hot and sultry days of summer, the trees cast their shadow on Hanoi’s streets, helping citizens to beat the summer heat.

A banyan tree casts its shadow on a Hanoi’s street.

A bud growing in a branch of an old banyan tree in Hang Trong street.

A street cafeteria under an ancient banyan tree.

Old cyclists taking a rest and exchanging stories under the shade of a banyan tree

The trees have stood against the tests of time.

Rickshaws parked under a banyan tree near Ba Kieu temple in Dinh Tien Hoang street.

Khieu Minh (Nhan Dan)