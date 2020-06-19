Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Bat Trang pottery village

 
 
20/06/2020    10:12 GMT+7

Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

Bat Trang pottery village

The 500-year old village has been known for its old ceramic kiln where artisans bake their products for years. The kiln has now become a destination for visitors to learn about the traditional craft (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Bat Trang pottery village


On weekends, many schools in Hanoi and neighboring provinces choose Bat Trang pottery village for their students’ outing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Bat Trang pottery village



The last old kiln in the village attracts many visitors       (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Bat Trang pottery village



Foreign visitors learn about the history and culture of the pottery village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Bat Trang pottery village



Tourists are fascinated by the skillful hands of Bat Trang craftsperson (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Bat Trang pottery village


Tourists visit a pottery showroom in Bat Trang (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Bat Trang pottery village



Two Japanese children select cute pottery cups during their picnic at Bat Trang pottery market (Photo: VNA)

Bat Trang pottery village



Traditional features of Bat Trang pottery products (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Bat Trang pottery village



Unique products on display (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Bat Trang pottery village


Bat Trang pottery products are diverse in type and color (Photo: VNP/VNA)

 
Bat Trang pottery village



Bat Trang pottery village



Besides traditional products, Bat Trang village also produces many new products to meet the demand of domestic and foreign orders (Photo: VNP/VNA)

VNP/VNA

Mice-shaped ceramic products go on sale in Bat Trang Village

With the Lunar Year of the Rat approaching mice-shaped ceramic products are proving to be a popular item among customers in Bat Trang Ceramic Village in Hanoi.

Bat Trang Ceramic Village represents a perfect Tet attraction

As one of Hanoi’s most prestigious traditional handicraft communities, Bat Trang Ceramic Village in Hanoi has long been a popular destination among tourists as the area provides an ideal shopping location ahead of the upcoming Tet holiday.

 
 

Vietnamese nature pressed in books
Vietnamese nature pressed in books
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
PHOTOSicon  17/06/2020 

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi when it opens on June 19.

Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

An annual lychee market held in Luc Ngan district of the northern province of Bac Giang is regularly bustling with trade each June, with the locality also serving to send shipments to provinces nationwide and several markets worldwide.

Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

A villa based in the Van Phu urban area in Ha Dong district of Hanoi has been transformed to feature a range of graffiti artworks designed to raise public awareness of the national efforts necessary to prevent the COVID-19 and bring it under control.

Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

Despite the boiling heat these days, traffic wardens remain on duty to regulate traffic flows in the capital city of Hanoi.

Engraving patterns on watches
Engraving patterns on watches
PHOTOSicon  11/06/2020 

Watchmakers are using microscopes to create many unique and intricate carved products attracting the attention of many watch collectors.

Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
PHOTOSicon  10/06/2020 

An image taken by local photographer Nong Thanh Toan has gone on to be named as the overall winner of the World’s Best Red Photo contest, also known as #Red 2020, following its launch by the Agora Images app.

Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
PHOTOSicon  10/06/2020 

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

The essence of Chu Dau pottery
The essence of Chu Dau pottery
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chu Dau is a brand that has spread far and wide and has connected the quintessence of pottery, bringing the country's traditional ceramic products to tourists both home and abroad.

Hanoi house covered by Covid-19 prevention graffiti
Hanoi house covered by Covid-19 prevention graffiti
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

A painter in Hanoi has decorated his house with paintings featuring Covid-19 prevention messages. 

A special museum of agricultural tools
A special museum of agricultural tools
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chau Son Hy, the abbot of Sa Lon Pagoda in Seven Mountains region in An Giang Province, was able to collect old agricultural tools used by the local Khmer people. 

