Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.
The 500-year old village has been known for its old ceramic kiln where artisans bake their products for years. The kiln has now become a destination for visitors to learn about the traditional craft (Photo: VNP/VNA)
On weekends, many schools in Hanoi and neighboring provinces choose Bat Trang pottery village for their students’ outing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The last old kiln in the village attracts many visitors (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Foreign visitors learn about the history and culture of the pottery village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists are fascinated by the skillful hands of Bat Trang craftsperson (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists visit a pottery showroom in Bat Trang (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Two Japanese children select cute pottery cups during their picnic at Bat Trang pottery market (Photo: VNA)
Traditional features of Bat Trang pottery products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Unique products on display (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bat Trang pottery products are diverse in type and color (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Bat Trang pottery products are diverse in type and color (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Besides traditional products, Bat Trang village also produces many new products to meet the demand of domestic and foreign orders (Photo: VNP/VNA)
VNP/VNA
With the Lunar Year of the Rat approaching mice-shaped ceramic products are proving to be a popular item among customers in Bat Trang Ceramic Village in Hanoi.
As one of Hanoi’s most prestigious traditional handicraft communities, Bat Trang Ceramic Village in Hanoi has long been a popular destination among tourists as the area provides an ideal shopping location ahead of the upcoming Tet holiday.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code