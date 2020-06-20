Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 09:05:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered

 
 
23/06/2020    07:58 GMT+7

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 1

Hue is often described as a poetic land which features many temples and tombs, with plenty of its historical sites being well preserved.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 2

Huong river serves to divide the city into north and south with the two banks being connected by the famous Truong Tien bridge.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 3

As the nation’s ancient capital, Hue is capable of boasting plenty of historical beauty.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 4

Hue citadel is a world heritage site and provides a great place for visitors to discover during their trip to the city.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 5

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 6

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 7

Some of the royal tombs on show are the most attractive sites and are among the best preserved.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 8

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 9

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 10

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 11

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 12

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 13
 

Thien Mu pagoda is a religious site located in Hue that lures tourists through its beauty and ancient architectural structures of worship.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 14

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 15

Museums situated in Hue are popular suggestions for tourists to enjoy. The arts space is there in order to help guests learn more about the ancient beauty of the city.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 16

Phu Cam church is one of the largest throughout the city.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 17

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 18

The pristine Dam Chuon, also known as Chuon lagoon, regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 19

Thuan An beach can be found approximately 15km away from the city’s centre and is rapidly becoming a popular destination for tourists to enjoy.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 20

The cuisine of Hue is famous throughout the country and can also be found worldwide. Indeed, a visit to Hue is not complete without sampling the local delicacies.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 21

Bun Bo Hue, a Hue style beef vermicelli, Com Hen, rice served with mussels, and sweet soup, are typical dishes of the unique local cuisine.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 22

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 23

The Hue Festival is a major event held every two years and offers guests the chance of sampling a festive atmosphere.

beauty of the ancient city of hue uncovered hinh 24

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang and Hung Yen city saw a rare annular solar eclipse occur on the afternoon of Jun 21, with residents in the capital being able to see the partial eclipse covering nearly 21% of the sun.

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Bat Trang pottery village
Bat Trang pottery village
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

Vietnamese nature pressed in books
Vietnamese nature pressed in books
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
PHOTOSicon  19/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
PHOTOSicon  17/06/2020 

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi when it opens on June 19.

Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

An annual lychee market held in Luc Ngan district of the northern province of Bac Giang is regularly bustling with trade each June, with the locality also serving to send shipments to provinces nationwide and several markets worldwide.

Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

A villa based in the Van Phu urban area in Ha Dong district of Hanoi has been transformed to feature a range of graffiti artworks designed to raise public awareness of the national efforts necessary to prevent the COVID-19 and bring it under control.

Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

Despite the boiling heat these days, traffic wardens remain on duty to regulate traffic flows in the capital city of Hanoi.

Engraving patterns on watches
Engraving patterns on watches
PHOTOSicon  11/06/2020 

Watchmakers are using microscopes to create many unique and intricate carved products attracting the attention of many watch collectors.

Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
PHOTOSicon  10/06/2020 

An image taken by local photographer Nong Thanh Toan has gone on to be named as the overall winner of the World’s Best Red Photo contest, also known as #Red 2020, following its launch by the Agora Images app.

Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
PHOTOSicon  10/06/2020 

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 