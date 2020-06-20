Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

Hue is often described as a poetic land which features many temples and tombs, with plenty of its historical sites being well preserved.

Huong river serves to divide the city into north and south with the two banks being connected by the famous Truong Tien bridge.

As the nation’s ancient capital, Hue is capable of boasting plenty of historical beauty.

Hue citadel is a world heritage site and provides a great place for visitors to discover during their trip to the city.

Some of the royal tombs on show are the most attractive sites and are among the best preserved.

Thien Mu pagoda is a religious site located in Hue that lures tourists through its beauty and ancient architectural structures of worship.

Museums situated in Hue are popular suggestions for tourists to enjoy. The arts space is there in order to help guests learn more about the ancient beauty of the city.

Phu Cam church is one of the largest throughout the city.

The pristine Dam Chuon, also known as Chuon lagoon, regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

Thuan An beach can be found approximately 15km away from the city’s centre and is rapidly becoming a popular destination for tourists to enjoy.

The cuisine of Hue is famous throughout the country and can also be found worldwide. Indeed, a visit to Hue is not complete without sampling the local delicacies.

Bun Bo Hue, a Hue style beef vermicelli, Com Hen, rice served with mussels, and sweet soup, are typical dishes of the unique local cuisine.

The Hue Festival is a major event held every two years and offers guests the chance of sampling a festive atmosphere.

